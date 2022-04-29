Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 19 for Jake and Rhoda Smucker at 582 Voganville Road, New Holland. A two-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on a 0.52-acre lot sold for $352,000 to Amos Smucker, of New Holland.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property April 20 for the Norman Z. Wenger estate at 95 Wissler Road, Lititz. A four-bedroom, 1.5-bath farmhouse, bank barn, silos, corn shed and garages on 45.5 acres sold for $3,120,000 to the Zimmerman family.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 20 for Roderick F. and Mary J. Eaken at 107 Arboretum Road, Bernville. A 122-acre farm sold for $1,671,400 to Galen and Catherine Wise, of Denver.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of commercial real estate April 21 for Tammy and Dieter Krieg at 1 W. Main St., Brownstown. A two-story building sold for $280,000 to Rick Dover, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property April 23 for Debora Musser at 480 Swamp Road, Morgantown. A three-bedroom home with two-car garage on 2.33 acres sold for $575,000 to Dwayne Weaver, of Morgantown. An adjacent 2.3-acre wooded building lot along Swamp Road sold for $160,000 to Steve Kurtz, of Morgantown. Several other items and prices included: Stihl trimmer, $435; Milwaukee circular saw, $160; Stihl chain saw, $170; DeWalt grinder, $120; Milwaukee chop saw; $625; two Milwaukee drills, $245; golf clubs, $180; 9-ton hydraulic log splitter, $2,200; Ferris zero turn mower, $1,950; Huskey rototiller, $525; and 28-inch snow blower, $285.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property April 23 at 240 Solanco Road, Quarryville. A three-bedroom, two-bath dwelling with storage sheds along with furniture, lawn and garden items, tools and household goods sold for $300,000 to James Sheets, of Quarryville.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held a public auction April 20 for Marc Hemling at 2929 Badenbaugh Road, White Hall. There were 176 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 2001 Chevrolet diesel pickup truck (over 200,000 miles), $7,810; Allis-Chalmers dozer, $3,740; 1988 Chevrolet stake dump truck, $3,685; 1986 Nissan pickup truck, $2,475; Coats tire changer $1,650; 16-foot trailer, $1,485; GM motor blocks, $963; pile of scrap, $770; Chevrolet engine, $743; mini bike, $715; Stihl Magnum chain saw, $688; and Robinair Cooltech 700 coolant charger, $660.