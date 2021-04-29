Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property April 17 for the Jay Harold Geib estate at 1014 Lebanon Road, Manheim. A 7.1-acre farmette sold for $590,000 to Jerrod Steager, of East Petersburg. Several other items and prices included: a John Deere 520 tractor, $4,900; a 1955 Pontiac Chieftain auto, $3,400; a Hustler mower, $2,200; a two-wheel trailer, $420; a John Deere two-bottom plow, $325; a cast-iron steer, $210; a painted saw blade, $200; and a cast-iron bull dog, $150.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate April 21 for the Walter E. Schoffstall Jr. estate at 46 Morgan Lane, Pine Grove. A three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath ranch-style house sold for $200,000 to Dalia Vazquez-Bucher, of Middletown.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 23 for Ben and Kimberly Rice at 249 Radcliff Road, Willow Street. A four-bedroom, two-bath dwelling with two garages on 3.9 acres sold for $455,000 to Amos Stoltzfus, of Willow Street.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate April 23 for the Abram Flory Jr. estate at 187 Dead End Road, Lititz. A sandstone rancher along with two-car garage, barn and equipment building on 19.5 acres sold for $800,000 to Wilmer and Anna Miller, of Lititz.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate April 23 for the Abram Flory Jr. estate at 187 Dead End Road, Lititz. An 18.4-acre tract of land sold for $520,000 to Robert Unger, of Lititz.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 24 for Katie S. Shirk at 125 Spring Grove Road, East Earl. A two-story house with two-stall horse barn on 0.68 acres sold for $200,000 to Paul David Zeiset, of East Earl.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Service, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 24 for the Carol F. Polizzi estate at 3760 White Oak Road, Paradise. A five-bedroom, two-bath dwelling on 1.5 acres sold for $372,000 to Ben Benner, of Lancaster.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction April 12 at 208 Fourth Ave., Newtown Square. Several items and prices included: an antique gold-plated pocket watch, $220; a Steuben crystal flag paperweight, $230; candelabras and silver-plated items, $131; a Kromex aluminum canister set, $20; a decorative dresser, $17.50; Goebel Hummel figurines, $32.50; glass paperweights, $50 and $70; a lingerie chest, $72; a wooden bench with storage, $17.50; a Commercial Cool portable air conditioner, $95.51; and Buddy L truck and metal Queen River boat, $30.50.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction April 14 at 35 Horse Hollow Road, Pequea. There were 126 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a Cub Cadet RZT SX zero-turn rider, $2,050; a John Deere L111 lawn mower, $601; a Michigan toy crane, $47.50; a microscope and vintage viewfinder, $37.50; a Diamond Scale HO turntable kit and train, $65.60; German door locks and door knobs, $30; a Hampton Bay patio table and chair set, $200; Variety Works Lancaster, Pennsylvania, cast-iron spouting, $245; a Craftsman Gas 2900 PSI pressure washer, $160; and an aluminum tree stand, $80.51.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction April 20 at 235 Black Swamp Road, Bainbridge. There were 200 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: an 18K gold ring, $250; a 14K gold ring, $75; Sports 150 scooter, $725; a 2013 Polaris RZR 4 800, $8,577; turtle and yard decorations, $115; copper boiler with lid, $30; cobalt blue baskets and Fenton basket, $22; handmade basket quilt and cross-stitched quilt, $55; bow glass curio cabinet, $120; C&JR Price Mfg. Bristol pottery, $47.50; Dazey No. 40 butter churn, $80; Kincaid wooden buffet, $250; large primitive fork and rack, $65; and a pine storage cabinet, $55.