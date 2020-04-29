PA Auction Center, of Quarryville, conducted a monthly firearms auction online April 18 that featured more than 400 guns. Several items and prices included: Caesar Guerini Maxim, $5,250; a Remington 3200 four-barrel set, $3,600; a Colt Python 2.5-inch, $3,600; a German K43, $3,500; a Kreigholl 32, $3,000; a Stolle Panda 6PPC, $1,500; a Winchester 101 Diamond Grade, $1,700; and a custom Ed Brown 1911, $2,400.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 18 for Tim L. and Linda M. Martin at 193 Spook Lane, East Earl. A 38-acre dairy farm with buildings and three silos, 30 head of Holstein, and equipment sold for $1.64 million to Amos and Jane Hoover.