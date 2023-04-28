Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate April 19 for Doris Altmanshofer at 5827 Vaughn Road, East Petersburg. A three-bedroom house with garage sold for $302,000 to William and Megan Keller, of Macungie.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 20 for Ruth S. Martin at 641 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz. A two-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on 0.72 acres sold for $410,000 to J. Daniel King, of Lititz.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 22 for Paul S. Groff at 390 Akron Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 1 acre sold for $485,000 to Erwin Zimmerman, of Ephrata.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate April 22 for the Lantz estate at 112 E. Reistville Road, Myerstown. A five-bedroom house with attached shed and barn on 0.50 acres along with personal property solid for $175,000 to Gideon and Arie Fisher.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held a public auction April 20 for the June Jenkins estate in Kutztown. Several items and prices included: 73-piece Lunt sterling flatware set, $1,485; 1902 five-dollar gold piece, $688; Karastan hunt scene rug, $633; wooden auto wheel coaster wagon, $605; Breininger redware rabbit, $495; Lenox dinner set, $440; Touraines cream display, $319; Breininger redware bird basket, $319; Breininger redware sheep, $297; and contemporary wooden display hutch, $264.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of antique and classic cars April 22 for Lloyd and Ruth Barnett at 100 N. Main St., Bernville. Several items and prices included: 1951 Mercury sedan, $10,000; 1954 Ford Customline Classic Winner, $10,250; 1931 Ford Sedan, $13,000; 1929 Ford Coach sedan, $13,000; 1930 Chevy Impala sedan, $18,000; 1932 Chevy two-door Roadster, $46,000; 1951 Oldsmobile Rocket, $13,000; 1958 Chevy Impala two-door convertible, $90,700; and 1948 Indian Chief motorcycle, $20,500.