Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate April 7 for Jeremy S. and Krista F. Nolt at 320 Yummerdale Road, Lititz. A four-bedroom log house with garage and shed on 0.8 acres sold for $375,000 to Glendon Zimmerman, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 11 for the Dennis Davison estate at 1222 Crestview Drive, Denver. A three-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage on 0.3 acres sold for $318,000 to Jacob Kuska and Chelsea Eberly, of Reading.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 16 for Wendall and Esther Mae Weaver at 1690 Kramer Mill Road, Denver. A three-bedroom, two-bath dwelling along with barn/garage on 6.7 acres sold for $652,000 to Benjamin and Rebecca King, of New Holland.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction of trains, books, cards and more March 22. There were 132 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: three 10-karat gold rings, $140; sterling silver pins and rings, $47.50; 14-karat gold necklace, $70; musical jewelry box full with jewelry, $47; Lionel train CW-80 transformer, $42.50; Lionel train U.S. Army Unit 41 switcher, $70; Jor Monks autographed “Cry For Dawn” comic book, $22.50; mixed brand vintage comic books, $22.50; 1971 Topps Munson, Gibson, Cepeda baseball cards, $75; and Louis Marx & Co. toy tractor, $75.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction of motorcycles, power tools, lawn and garden items and more March 24. There were 68 bidders. Several items and prices included: 2009 Yamaha Road Star Raider motorcycle, $3,900; 1997 Suzuki LS650 Savage motorcycle, $831; No. 5 crock, $12.50; two Tonka toy trucks and more, $32.50; Amana washer, $90; Kenmore electric dryer, $40; white Westinghouse upright freezer, $90.09; Rockwell electric planer, $36; 6-foot Warner Fiberglas step ladder, $30; two 26-inch bicycles, $55; G.E. refrigerator/freezer, $65; DeWalt electric drill, Makita circular saw and more, $27.50; and Louisville 4-foot Fiberglas stepladder, $15.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a coin auction April 6. Several items and prices included: 1885 Carson City Morgan silver dollar, $1,100; rolls of 1870 Morgan silver dollars, $1,045 and $1,018 each; roll of 1902 Morgan silver dollars, $1,018; roll of 1889 Morgan silver dollars, $990; 2011 American Eagle 25th anniversary five-piece set, $550; 1883 Carson City Morgan silver dollar, $462; 1928 peace silver dollar, $286; 1878 Tailfeather Morgan silver dollar, $226; five-piece New Orleans Morgan silver dollar sets, $187 each; 1921 Morgan silver dollar, $182; and 1899 large $1 silver certificate note, $154.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction April 11 for the Ronald Niklaus estate at 9 Stillmeadows Lane, Enola. Several items and prices included: one-door gun safe, $759; mountain coats and bibs, $411; Swiss brass shelf clock, $411; MEC reloaders, $355 and $317 each; .36-caliber ammo, $253; Lee reloaders, $228; assorted ammo, $190; framed Bob Sopchick print, $177; Waterford crystal, $177; black bear rug, $165; Invacare lift, $152; .38 Special ammo, $152 and $140 each; and Medley Hall mirror, $140.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction of vehicles, tractors, storage trailers and truck caps at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, Maryland on April 12. Several items and prices included: 2019 Mercedes Sprinter van, $42,900; 2015 Mercedes Sprinter van (needing engine work), $18,938; 2004 New Holland compact tractor, $4,895; Kentucky storage trailer, $1,430; storage trailer, $963; New Idea round baler, $688; truck tool compartments, $413; and truck caps, $358 and $132 each.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction April 14 for the Dave Jenkins collection. There were 157 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 2007 Ford Edge SUV, $6,380; oval dining room table and chairs: $242; electric toy tow motor, $242; Queen Anne server, $187; David Eldreth Noah’s Ark, $165; wire horse tricycle, $143; Strawser redware vase, $143; Van Cort kaleidoscopes: $143 and $132 each; Shooner redware vase, $132; Hoyt crossbow with case, $99; and jar of marbles, $88.