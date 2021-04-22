Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a public online sale of cataloged trucks, trailers and equipment April 16. There were 1,794 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 2006 CAT 953C Crawler loader, $64,000; a 2016 Freightliner Elgin sweeper truck, $61,000; a 2011 International vacuum truck, $60,000; a 2005 Peterbilt 379 daycab, $59,000; a 2005 CAT 953C Crawler loader, $59,000; a 2015 Peterbilt 365 triaxle aluminum dump truck, $55,500; a 2012 Peterbilt 388 triaxle steel dump truck, $55,000; a 2012 Peterbilt 389 sleeper, $52,000; a 2015 Kenworth T660 sleeper, $45,000; a 2005 Western Star 4900 triaxle aluminum dump truck, $45,000; 10 2016 Volvo sleepers, $42,000 to $43,000 each; a 2013 Ram 4500 SLT flatbed truck, $35,000; a CAT420D backhoe, $32,000; and a 1994 McClain open-top walking floor, $31,000.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of coins and jewelry April 17 at Blue Ball Fire Hall, 4305 Division Highway, East Earl. Several items and prices included: a rare 1798 Capped Bust silver dollar, $1,900; 18-karat tennis bracelet, $300; 10-karat bracelet, $285; 1909 $10 Indian Head gold coin, $1,025; a 1907 $5 Liberty gold coin, $725; a 1900 $5 Liberty gold coin, $600; a 1914 $2.5 gold coin, $850; a 1929 $2.5 Indian Head gold coin, $565; a 1927 $2.5 Indian Head gold coin, $525; a 1881 Carson City UNC silver dollar, $510; and an 1883 Carson City silver dollar, $370.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 13 for Fresh Start Haven LLC at 102 and 104 S. Ninth St., Akron. A two-unit residential apartment with detached two-car garage sold for $268,000 to Jeremy Landis.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 13 for Esther S. Stauffer at 901 N. State St., Ephrata. A four-bedroom house with detached one-car garage along with barn on 0.3 acres sold for $227,000 to Harlan Ray and Karen Zimmerman.