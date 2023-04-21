Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate April 3 for Dale and Kimberly Latshaw CRUT at 14 N. Reamstown Road, Stevens. A four-unit investment property on 0.45 acres sold for $425,000 to Darrel and Susanne Steffy, of Reamstown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate April 3 for Dale and Kimberly Latshaw CRUT. A six-unit investment property at 352, 354 and 356 Main St., Denver, sold for $690,000 to John Lapp, of Atglen.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 10 for James D. Myers at 28 Bethlehem Lane, Ephrata. A three-bedroom townhouse with one-car garage sold for $294,000 to Javen Zimmerman, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate April 11 for Fianna B. Auker at 330 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with three-car garage and detached two-car garage/shop on 1 acre sold for $455,000 to Noah and Esther Stauffer, of Ephrata.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate April 12 for Mary K. Stoltzfus at 577 Noble Road, Christiana. A two-bedroom rancher with attached garage and barn on 2.2 acres sold for $430,000 to John and Mary Kauffman.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers LLC, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 13 for Barbara L. and (the late Larry) Sweigart at 4 Beachwood Drive, Stevens. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on 0.21 acres sold for $285,000 to Derrick and Hannah Weaver, of Reinholds.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate April 13 for Kerry Lee Sweigart at 444 and 446 Smokestown Road, Denver. A two-unit investment property on 1.2 acres sold for $227,000 to JMP Equities LLC, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 14 for Alvin A. and Jean M. Lapp at 2026 Drexel Ave., Lancaster. A two-bedroom rancher with two-car garage sold for $360,000 to Debbie Morgan, of Lancaster.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held a public auction April 10 for Charles Kenneth Miller of tractors and vehicles at 1381 Holtwood Road, Holtwood. There were 319 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 1966 Corvette project car, $31,350; 1964 Corvette project car, $21,725; 1997 Ford F-350 dually truck, $17,600; 1968 Chevelle parts car, $6,325; 1978 Porsche 911 engine, $5,060; 1975 Ford Bronco parts vehicle, $5,005; 1951 John Deere G tractor (incomplete), $4,345; Minot 304 tractor with loader, $4,015; 1964 Impala project car, 3,850; 1981 Corvette project car, $3,410; 1978 Ford Bronco parts vehicle, $2,525; and 1999 Ford F-350 truck chassis, $2,420.

Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a public sale of trucks, tractors and equipment. There were 1,194 online and on-site bidders April 14. Several items and prices included: 2016 Kenworth W900 triaxle dump, $107,500; 2016 Freightliner 114 triaxle dump, $105,000; 2017 Freightliner 114SD triaxle roll off, $86,000; 2001 Freightliner tow truck with hook, $70,000; 2014 Peterbilt 388 sleeper with Cottrell car carrier, $68,000; 2007 John Deere 300D articulating off-road truck, $67,500; 1997 CAT 627F scraper pan, $65,000; 2012 Peterbilt 388 sleeper, $63,000; 2020 Pitts gooseneck trailer, $57,000; 2015 Isuzu NQR sweeper truck, $56,000; 2017 Freightliner Cascadia day cab, $50,500; and 2013 Vogele Vision paver, $50,000.