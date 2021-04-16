Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of farm equipment and personal property for the J. Dean Hess estate April 9 at 1105 E. Newport Road, Lititz. Several items and prices included: a John Deere 2940 tractor, $9,200; a Farmall Super C tractor, $2,500; a Farmall 560 tractor, $2,100; a New Holland 489 haybine, $2,300; a New Holland 315 baler, $2,700; a New Holland 256 Rolabar rake, $1,500; two gravity bin wagons; $2,100 and $1,900; a New Holland 514 manure spreader, $4,600; a Rhino seven-tooth chisel plow, $2,200; a two-row potato planter, $1,700; a John Deere No. 30 potato plow, $4,300; and a potato brusher, $1,800.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 6 for Anna Mae Shirk and Nathan Shirk at 612 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath dwelling along with horse barn sold for $241,000 to Harold Zimmerman.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property April 10 for the David H. Good estate at 265 Stone Quarry Road, Leola. A two-bedroom rancher on a 0.47-acre lot sold for $317,000 to Alvin King, of Leola. Several items and prices of personal property included: a St. Louis railroad bell, $225; black cast-iron folk art, $125; sleigh bells, $225; a McCormick toy threshing machine, $110; a New Holland Ford lamp, $165; a Royal Blue Coal metal sign, $200; a Fairbanks Engine sign, $265; a Winchester pheasant print, $250; a copper kettle, $300; a copper wash tub, $225; a Hubley cast-iron dog, $200; a cast-iron toy ladder truck, $290; a bull’s head butcher kettle, $400; Good family Bible, $1,000; a Farmersville Fire Company quilt, $650; and an oak bookcase, $400.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 8 for the Helen A. Usner estate at 4098 Division Highway, East Earl. A 1 1/2-story dwelling with three-car garage and barn on 0.4 acres sold for $260,000 to Ryan Hoover, of East Earl.