Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate March 24 for Ed and Faye Harting at 195 Whitehall Road, Reinholds. A ranch-style dwelling with two-car garage sold for $306,500 to Zacary D. Burkholder, of Stevens.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate March 31 for Faye E. Rossi at 400 Pierson Road, Lititz. A ranch-style dwelling with attached two-car garage sold for $296,000 to Lawrence K. and Brenda J. Coffin, of Lititz.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate April 1 for Stevie U. and Miriam K. Beiler at 31 Peach Lane, Ronks. A four-bedroom rancher with shop/barn/garage and utility sheds on 1.5 acres sold for $545,000 to Daniel S. Stoltzfus, of Ronks.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property April 2 for Paul Herr at 2058 Miller Road, East Petersburg. A three-bedroom, 1.5-bath ranch-style house with garage sold for $292,000 to Chase Yablonski, of Altoona. Several items and prices include: 2016 Nissan Versa auto, $12,750; 22-piece sterling flatware, $450; Victorian marble top dresser, $320; jewelry bracelets, $220; John Deere riding mower, $200; St. Pete Cardinals Tom Herr trophy, $190; 1987 World Series baseball, $190; signed baseball print, $150; and jewelry stick pins, $130.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public sale of real estate April 2 for Robert and Karen Shaubach at 1104 Brunnerville Road, Lititz. A four-bedroom home on 15 acres sold for $1,051,600 to Elam King, of Ronks.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate April 7 for Kerry and Michell Leeper at 646 Fruitville Pike, Manheim. A three-bedroom house with garage on 1.01 acres sold for $320,000 to Rebecca and David Riehl, of Manheim.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 9 for Gary L. and Marilyn W. Weaver at 275 Gibble Road, Myerstown. A four-bedroom house with two-car garage and truck garage on 3.2 acres sold for $980,000 to Nelson and Susan Sensenig, of Kleinfeltersville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 9 for Joyce W. Eby at 546 W. Maple Grove Road, Denver. A two-unit dwelling with detached three-car garage on 0.5 acres sold for $390,000 to Lonnie and Dixie Horst, of Manheim.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 9 for Judy Fahrenbach of 183 Street Road, Holtwood. A one- or two-bedroom dwelling along with horse barn, garages and outbuildings sold for $350,000 to Seth and April Martin, of Holtwood.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 23 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: 20-karat white gold ring, $575; three 14-karat gold necklaces, $1,400; 14-karat gold earrings, $775; two 14-karat gold bracelets, $475; three-piece 14-karat gold jewelry set, $1,050; five 14-karat gold necklaces, $850; Buddy L fire truck, $375; eight-piece oak dining room set, $1,025; cherry bedroom set, $600; and four-piece cherry bedroom set, $1,000.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of firearms and accessories March 26 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a four-piece set of 1911-A1 pistols, $5,000; a Beretta 682 Gold E trap combo, $3,300; a Japanese Arisaka rifle, $1,750; a Springfield 30-06 M1 Garand, $1,900; a Springfield .57 percussion rifle, $1,450; a Springfield .54 flintlock, $1,700; a Robbins .40/20-gauge percussion, $1.850; a Ruger M77 .22-.250 rifle, $1,950; a Marlin 1895 .45-.70 rifle, $1,650; a Remington .244 pump rifle, $2,350; and a Remington .257 pump rifle, $2,250

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 30 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Burger blue-decorated jug, $350; two-piece yellow Fiesta, $350; pair inlaid knife boxes, $650; glass fish block, $400; Amish star quilt, $370; Irish chain quilt, $320; two Singer Featherweight sewing machines, $625 and $400; set of Stieff sterling flatware, $2,000; Fiesta green coffee pot, $400; Fiesta yellow carafe, $300; and antique bucket bench, $325.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction March 31 for the Julie Noble estate at 4074 Federal Hill Road, Jarretsville, Maryland. There were 176 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 2017 Lexus SUV, $33,000; platinum European cut diamond ring, $7,040; Dale Chihuly buttercup yellow Persian art glass sculpture, $4,565; ladies Geneve watch, $1,650; platinum diamond ring, $1,485; gold Italy necklace, $1,373; mixed lot sterling flatware, $1,073; Waltham pocket watch, $1,018; ladies gold bracelet, $880; gold diamond ring, $743; pair gold cufflinks, $688; gold rope chain, $550; and costume jewelry, $440.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held a public auction April 4 for Tracy Coffee at 28 E. Willow Terrace, Mechanicsburg. Several items and prices included: 1988 Camaro auto, $5,500; Ford 800 tractor/backhoe, $4,510; 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck with 238,000 miles, $1,018; Ariens log splitter, $688; set of four wheels and tires, $286; Troy-Bilt riding mower, $242; Partner concrete saw, $231; Tascam mixer board, $209; Yamaha saxophone, $209; Generac generator, $165; pallet forks, $121; rear tine tiller, $121; chipper/shredder, $110; and Chicago welder, $110.

Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a public cataloged sale of trucks, trailers and pieces of equipment April 8. There were 581 on-site and 1,322 online registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 2017 Freightliner Coronado glider sleeper, $99,500; 1994 Peterbilt 377 GL 30-ton wrecker, $98,000; 2016 Freightliner Coronado glider, $95,500; many 2017 Volvo VNL sleepers, $72,000-95,000 each; 2013 John Deere 524K front-end wheel loader, $71,000; 2018 Heil 44-foot tank trailer, $70,000; 2011 Peterbilt 365 triaxle steel dump, $67,500; 2017 Wilkens walking floor, $60,000; 2016 Peterbilt 365 daycab, $59,000; two 2015 Etnyre 42-foot tanker, $58,000 each; 2010 utility reefer trailer, $51,000; and 2016 Kalmar Ottawa jockey truck, $50,500.