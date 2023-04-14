Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 15 for Jeremy N. and Loretta Zimmerman at 1658 Center Church Road, East Earl. A five-bedroom house along with horse barn and shop on 2 acres sold for $458,000 to Edwin and Luella Zeiset.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 18 for Misty Creek Woodworking and Sylvan and Linda Fisher at 832 Strasburg Road, Paradise. A house, bank barn, shop and horse barn on 23.9 acres along with machinery, tools and other personal property sold for $1,550,000 to Dave and Susan Stoltzfus.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 30 for Steve and Betty Baker at 401 N. Birdell Road, Honey Brook. A three-bedroom, two-bath house along with four-stall horse barn on 6.6 acres sold for $900,000 to Jonathan Stoltzfus, of Honey Brook.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 30 for Anna Mae Snyder at 145 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.4 acres sold for $320,000 to Josh Burkholder, of Ephrata.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of two parcels of land April 4 for Elam and Susan Stoltzfoos at 632 Enders Road, Halifax. Parcel 1, consisting of 58.86 acres of land with a dwelling and outbuildings, sold for $814,000 to Quentin Horst, of Bethel. Parcel 2, consisting of 15.59 acres of land, sold for $155,000 to Leroy Stoltzfus, of Manheim.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate April 4 for Christ and Linda Stoltzfus at 4360 and 4380 Glenville Road, Cochranville. A three-bedroom house and two two-bedroom mobile homes and sheds on 8.1 acres sold for $451,000 to Amos and Becky Esh.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate April 4 for Judith Shupp at 631 W. Swartzville Road, Reinholds. A stone/log dwelling on 1 acre sold for $337,000 to Jonathan Shirk, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate April 5 for Dolores M. Rettew at 2835 Sunnyside Road, Manheim. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.50 acres sold for $360,000 to Harold and Wendy Merkey, of Manheim.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate April 6 for the Helen Fritz estate at 2448 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. A four-bedroom farmhouse along with wash house, three-car garage, bank barn, a second three-car garage and a two-bay truck garage on 13 acres sold for $1,850,000 to Goods Mulch, of Lancaster.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 6 for Paul and Kathryn Newswanger at 5640 Meadville Road, Gap. A six-bedroom, 1.5-bath house along with horse/cow barn/shop on 1.9 acres sold for $405,000.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate April 6 for Josephine Graby at 1009 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon. A Cape Cod house with one-car garage sold for $198,000 to Todd Fies, of Lebanon.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate April 8 for the Hanna estate at 6160 Division Highway, Narvon. A three-bedroom ranch-style house with one-car garage and shed on 0.30 acres sold for $264,000 to Paxton Smucker.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 8 for the Leon H. Fisher estate at 26234 Route 522, McClure. A four-bedroom dwelling along with bank barn on 99 acres sold for $990,000 to Arlyn Martin, of McClure.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction April 3 for the Charles P. Lowe estate at 3125 Woodbridge Drive, Landisville. Several items and prices included: Western Field 30-06 rifle, $440; Noritake Savannah dinner set, $264; Heinrich German dinner set, $242; M.J. Hummel church figurine, $220; Russian temple shot glasses, $209; Lladro gent with sword figurine, $143; Swarovski animal figures, $143; and patio set, $132.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction April 4 for the June Jenkins estate in Kutztown. Several items and prices included: M.J. Hummel Farm Days figurine, $385; cast-iron Doberman figure, $358; Black Americana tin (no lid), $358; Hamilton pocket watch, $319; Bill Finks twig toy, $275; copper punch tin Moravian star, $275; Hiniker Oliver 1655 tractor toy, $275; wooden heart butter press, $264; aluminum Christmas trees, $264 each; and John Bastian carved wooden rabbit, $253.