Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 25 for Glen N. and Marlene S. Zimmerman at 1876 Turkey Hill Road, East Earl. A 2 1/2-story frame/vinyl dwelling, a shop/garage and a bank barn on 2.1 acres sold for $590,000 to Clifford and Marlene Fox, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 27 for Neil L. and Sherry L. Martin on Rock Road, Pine Grove. A 56.8-acre farm with a pole building sold for $390,000 to Barry Farms, of Newmanstown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 3 for Kent A. and Sandra K. Unruh at 246 W. Maple Grove Road, Denver. A one-story, stone, four-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.8 acres sold for $312,500 to Sherri Lee and Tyron Burkhart, of East Earl.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate for Kent A. and Sandra K. Unruh on School Road, Denver: April 3. A 1.04-acre building lot sold for $72,500 to Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Zimmerman, of Martindale.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate for Kent A. and Sandra K. Unruh on West Maple Grove Road, Denver: April 3. A 3/4-acre wooded lot sold for $62,000 to Kevin Zimmerman, of Bowmansville.