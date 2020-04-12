- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 28 for Earl and Nancy Potts at 900 Smokestown Road, Denver. A one-story, three-bedroom rancher with two- and one-car garages on 3.8 acres sold for $240,000 to Jason and Wanita Weaver, of Stevens.

- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 28 for the Vincent Spahr estate at 49 Sego Sago Road, Manheim. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two separate two-car garages and a four-bay garage/shop building on 1.6 acres sold for $162,000 to Matthew and Julie Weidman, of Manheim.