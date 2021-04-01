Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 20 for Eugene and Janet Gibble at 15 Hamaker Road, Manheim. Commercial real estate including a 60-by-50-foot building, a garage/body shop and a warehouse on 1 acre sold for $590,000 to Jason Hondru, of Manheim.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 20 for Eugene and Janet Gibble at 315 Lebanon Road, Manheim. Commercial real estate including shops, garages, warehousing space and an office on 0.75 acres sold for $320,000 to Jonathan Clugston, of Manheim.

Tim Weaver Auction Service Inc., of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 23 for the Jenny Nolt estate at 1080 Main St., Blue Ball. A three-bedroom house along with barn/garage on 0.23 acres sold for $179,000 to Florence Shirk.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction of real estate March 25 for the Michael Wissler estate at 778 Barrwick Lane. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage sold for $357,000 to Catherine Krein, of Mountville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 27 for the Leon. R. Groff estate at 445 Wood Corner Road, Lititz. A three-bedroom farmhouse and bank barn on 6.6 acres sold for $710,000 to Henry Jr. and Lorraine Zimmerman, of Lititz.

Jay M. Leary, of New Holland, and Randy L. Stoltzfus, of Leola conducted a public sale of real estate March 27 for the Henry K. Wismer estate at 5170 Diem Road, New Holland. A two-bedroom home with detached shop/garage on a 0.59-acre lot sold for $278,000 to Samuel D. Fisher, of New Holland.

Double E Auction, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate March 27 for Michael and Emma Esh at 552 Hollow Road, Quarryville. A three-bedroom dwelling, a two-bedroom dwelling, two barns and garage/sheds on 3.75 acres sold for $825,000 to Steve and Lydia Mae Esh.