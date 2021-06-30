The Lancaster County Planning Commission recently recognized seven projects and three individuals at its places2040 Planning Leadership Awards Celebration.

Awards were given to planning projects and leaders in the community who demonstrated effectiveness in developing places2040 since its adoption in 2018. The comprehensive plan stresses inter-municipal cooperation in an effort to slow the encroachment of development on farm country while using land efficiently in designated growth areas to support population gains and business expansion.

Longtime Lancaster resident William Ebel Jr. received the Lifetime Achievement award for decades of leadership and service to planning, conservation, preservation, transportation and environmental initiatives in the county.

Ebel, an Hourglass Organization board member, also serves on the board of the Coalition for Smart Growth and the Watershed Association. He remains active with the Stewardship Committee of the Lancaster Conservancy.

“If there’s something that appears that is needed by the community and it would be favored by people who are involved in it or being acted upon by it, I can get interested in something like that,” he said.

Bob Krasne, publisher of LNP and CEO of Steinman Communications, received the Distinguished Service award for his work in education, farmland preservation and economic development.

“The generous award from the Planning Commission is acknowledgment of the extraordinary work done by my friends and colleagues,” he said, crediting LNP Media Group, The Steinman Foundation, Steinman Communications, the advisory board and volunteers supporting the Lancaster County STEM Alliance, Economic Development Company of Lancaster County staff and board, and the Lancaster Farmland Trust team.

“The contributions of the many people associated with each of these organizations makes Lancaster County a better place to live, work and play,” he said.

Krasne is co-chair of the Steinman Foundation, a local family foundation funded by the companies that comprise Steinman Communications, including LNP Media Group.

Cindy McCormick, Lancaster city deputy director of public works, received the Champion for Place award for her role in improving the streets of Lancaster to accommodate all types of mobility and to calm traffic overall.

Prior to her current position, McCormick served as a consultant for the City of Lancaster, where she became familiar with the city’s transportation projects.

“It’s very humbling to be recognized, but I also want to make sure that I’m recognizing the team of people that I work with at the city,” she said. “It’s not one person that makes these types of projects happen.”

The following seven projects received awards:

Leadership awards

— The Chiques Creek Watershed Report Card: Soil erosion has been a big problem for the watershed and keeping the water clean has been a major task for Lancaster County. This tool will serve as a data-driven guide to “engage multiple municipalities, stakeholders and agencies with a goal of quantifiable pollution reduction to meet Federal mandates for the watershed,” according to the planning commission. Project partners include Landstudies Inc., Lancaster County Clean Water Consortium, and the Chiques Creek Watershed Alliance.

— 101NQ: The Bulova building at 101 N. Queen St. was transformed into a complex of offices, retail space and condominiums with the hope of revitalizing the nearby Ewell Plaza and its surroundings. Project partners include Zamagias Properties, LeFevre Funk Architects, RGS Associates Inc., and Warfel Construction.

— The Little Conestoga Blue-Green Corridor: The project proposes streambank, floodplain and wetland restoration and legacy sediment removal within a 2.5-mile corridor of the Little Conestoga Creek. According to the planning commission, this project will yield “flood reduction benefits and environmental and biodiversity gains for the watershed.” Project partners include the Steinman Foundation, ELA Group Inc., and LandStudies Inc.

Achievement awards

— The Lititz Shirt Factory: This 2021 project renovated the former Lititz shirt factory into a taproom for York-based brewery Collusion Tap Works taproom. The century-old brick warehouse now serves as a “gathering place for Lititz locals and visitors,” according to the planning commission. Project partners include Shirt Factory owner Jim Hoffer, TONO Group, and Collusion Tapworks.

— Lime Spring Square Floodplain Restoration: The project complete in 2019 resulted in the construction of 4,750 linear feet of stream channel restoration, removal of legacy sediment, creation of wetlands, reduction of pollutants and 8.5 acres of developable area with a gross value of nearly $1.9 million. Project partners include Oak Tree Development Group, RGS Associates Inc. and East Hempfield Township.

— Passenger Coffee Roastery and Café: In 2019, Passenger Coffee Roasters opened a new Lancaster city production center and new coffee shop at 131 N. Plum St. The new space includes a coffee bar open to the public, a testing kitchen and coffee roasting operations. Passenger Coffee contracted with TONO Group to develop its North Plum Street headquarters location and manufacturing space.

Certificate of Merit



— Lancaster Urban Farming Initiative Vertical Greenhouse: The project plans for a hydroponic vertical greenhouse on a narrow strip of Lancaster Parking Authority property on West Orange Street. According to the planning commission, this new fixture on the Prince Street Garage “would demonstrate new initiatives in urban farming and in an underutilized public space.” The Lancaster Urban Farming Initiative proposed the plan in 2018.