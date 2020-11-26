More than 700 Lancaster County businesses struggling due to COVID-19 submitted applications for grant funds earlier this month.

About $16 million was requested by local businesses that submitted applications by Nov. 13 as part of the third phase of the Small Business Recovery & Sustainability Fund. About $10 million is available in phase three of the program. The grants are made possible through CARES Act funding from the federal government given directly to the county. The county has distributed the funds as part of Recovery Lancaster, which is a partnership between the county, Lancaster Chamber and Economic Development Company.

“It is evident that many businesses in our community continue to struggle. This phase required a sustained 40 percent revenue loss to put in an application, so the ongoing impact of the pandemic is clear,” said Heather Valudes , vice president of the Lancaster Chamber.

“For some of the industries and businesses that applied, they will continue to feel impacts because of seasonality or continued restrictions on gathering.” The past two rounds saw about $27 million in grants awarded to 939 applicants by the Economic Development Company and county.

In round three, a minimum of $3.5 million of the $10 million has been reserved for businesses with 20 or less employees impacted by COVID-19. Also in round three, applicants are scored based on a criteria which includes year over year revenue decline, whether they have received COVID funding before and if their business is in an industry greatly impacted by COVID-19. Then financial information, certifications and overall application content is reviewed.