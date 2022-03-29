The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board has successfully returned a $189,413 grant to buy a mobile van that would have provided internet and computer access to poor and rural areas of the county, the state Department of Labor & Industry has confirmed.

The board had been trying to return the funds since former executive director Cathy Rychalsky announced her resignation on Jan. 25. Rychalsky’s resignation was denied and the board fired her a week later. The board’s executive committee did not give a reason for terminating Rychalsky.

The federal money for the project is administered by the state and must be spent by June 30. The Department of Labor & Industry said the money would be given to another community for a different project that has already been approved. It said Lancaster could reapply for funding the mobile van in the future and returning the grant doesn’t hurt its chances of being approved.

State officials said returning a workforce grant is rare. Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry spokesperson Alex Peterson had previously said a form submitted by the board notifying the state it was not accepting the grant included an unauthorized signature. Rychalsky was the only person authorized to rescind the project (a process called deobligation.)

The board resubmitted the form signed by interim executive director John Moser and it was accepted.

G. David Sload, chairman of the Lancaster workforce board, has said the project could be part of future plans. He said the board turned down the money because without Rychalsky the staff was not prepared to implement the project.

Sload said the mobile van project was Rychalsky’s idea and was tabled because staff did not know enough about it. He said it could be reconsidered, maybe as part of a new three-year strategic plan.

The van could take as long as 10 months to manufacture, according to the application.

The mobile van would bring internet access, training, workshops and other resources to disengaged and disconnected individuals in Lancaster County, according to the grant application.

“One of our primary strategies places an emphasis on ‘meeting individuals where they are,’” the application said. “This mobile van will be one of the most significant tools we will have to deliver results on our commitment to this strategy.”

The board’s application said the vehicle would be called “Lancaster Link” and would be similar to one used by the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Board.

The application said lack of transportation plays a part in the labor shortage. The grant was for the first phase of a two-part project. The total cost of the project was not included. The first phase was the purchase of the van and approved wrap of the PA CareerLink logo.

Phase 2 would include purchase of computer equipment, maintenance and inspection of the vehicle. It was to be financed through partner contributions, employer sponsorship, federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds, and private resources. The second phase also would include an outreach plan. Local policies and procedures would be developed to ensure compliance with the operation of the mobile van, the application said.

Workforce boards are regional entities created to implement the Workforce Investment Act of 1998. Lancaster County’s workforce board is organized as a nonprofit and, by federal law, it must conduct its business publicly. Its purpose is to create and implement local workforce strategies in accordance with state and federal rules. There are 22 boards in Pennsylvania.

With a budget of about $6 million, Lancaster’s workforce board has 25 board members who are appointed by the county commissioners. The federal and state-funded workforce boards oversee training programs and CareerLink centers, a publicly funded one-stop service center for people seeking jobs. Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 job-seeking visitors a year came to CareerLink in Lancaster County. More than 700 businesses use its services annually.