Lancaster County millennials are stepping up to lead labor unions

When Remi “ R.J.” Briand stepped up this year to lead one of Lancaster County’s largest unions, he had already been a shop steward at UPS for almost six years.

“My predecessor retired unexpectedly and another team thought they’d walk in uncontested,” Briand said. “I didn't like that and I put my team together. We campaigned like hell, and here we are.”

Briand, of Lancaster Township, said the campaign to lead Teamsters Local 771 focused on transparency and membership needs.

“It’s not about me,” he said. “It’s about making sure I take care of them.”

The 29-year-old Briand is the first union member in his family, a role he embraced because of his sense of compassion and fairness.

“My dad and my dad’s dad weren’t fans of the union back in the day,” he said. “And I know my grandfather still – he had some choice words about how he feels about unions.”

But Briand sees a connection to something bigger than himself.

“What I’m doing is right. I felt it was a calling. It was the right thing to do,” he said

In addition to 432 workers at UPS in East Petersburg, Local 771 represents a dozen shops, including 180 members at Treehouse Foods in East Lampeter Township and 530 at the Acme distribution center near Denver.

If unions are to survive, they will need more Generation Z and Millennial leaders like Briand. Generation Z includes people born between 1997 and 2012, and millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996. Nationally, while unions are enjoying newfound public support and a rise in membership, the portion of all workers who are union members has fallen.

In 2022, union members accounted for 12.7% of wage and salary workers in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Union membership rate for the state was at its peak in 1989, when it averaged 21%, and at its low point in 2017 and 2019 at 12%.

Pennsylvania remains above the national rate. Nationwide, union members are estimated to account for 10.1% of employed wage and salary workers in 2022. The rate was down from 10.3% in 2021, primarily the result of a disproportionately large increase in the number of total wage and salary employment compared with the increase in the number of union members. These data on union membership are collected as part of the Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly sample survey of about 60,000 eligible households that obtains information on employment and unemployment among the nation's civilian noninstitutional population age 16 and over.

LNP estimates union membership in the county in 2022 to be about 4.2% of a labor force of about 266,000.

“Since COVID the job market has totally transformed,” said Douglas Stettenbauer, 57, a carpenter at Millersville University who is vice president of the AFSCME local 2421, noting that in addition to divisive national politics people in general have prioritized nonwork-related activities.

An 18-year union member, Stettenbauer, of West Hempfield Township, said he’s been encouraged by how younger members are getting involved in union activities such as a food drive to support a pantry on campus. There’s also been an increased openness from new Millersville University employees to join the union, which they don’t have to do to enjoy the benefits of a contract.

Stettenbauer expects he will retire in a few years and he’s looking for the next generation of leadership.

Leadership in public sector locals is unpaid and voluntary but important, he said. Among leadership duties is representing members in disciplinary hearings.

Why do we celebrate Labor Day? Before Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894, Pennsylvania was one of 30 states that officially observed the first Monday in September dedicated to workers. The Pennsylvania legislative record of laws notes it as a state holiday in 1891. The federal holiday grew out of the Haymarket Riot in 1886 when thousands of workers in Chicago took to the streets to demand an eight-hour workday. While many countries adopted May 1 due to its relation to the May 4 Haymarket incident, President Grover Cleveland sought to avoid inspiring more protests while still recognizing the contributions of laborers. The first Labor Day happened in 1882 when the newly formed Central Labor Union, a coalition of a dozen smaller unions, in New York, held a labor festival and parade. As the labor movement in the industrial age was gaining steam, the CLU aimed to unite and inspire workers and to impress the general public and politicians with the power of organized labor. – Sources: The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, University of Virginia Miller Center, U.S. Department of Labor.

The rise of young organizers

At the Starbucks store at 2208 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, 14 baristas and shift leaders agreed to seek a union election. They won, making their store the first Starbucks in the county to join a wave of unionizing at 350 stores over two years. They voted to join Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union.

Among the organizers is Sydny Mullany, a 23-year-old barista from Lancaster city.

Sydny Mullany, left, and Valentine Madsen, Starbucks employees and organizing committee members

Mullany, who has been with the company for five years, said the group organized by talking to one another about their conditions and concerns.

They are seeking better pay, guaranteed hours and consistent schedules, Mullany said. They are also concerned about health care being scaled back, particularly for transgender employees.

Starbucks workers are organizing differently than their elders in other unions did years ago, said Jody Calemine, senior fellow and director of labor and employment policy at the progressive New York City-based Century Foundation.

Instead of union leaders coming to the workers and telling them how to organize, the Starbucks workers are self-organizing and taking the lead, he said.

A decade or two ago, young leaders like Mullany were not so common, Calemine said.

Young leaders today seem to be drawn to unions as they confront an economy with more part-time, contract and gig work and not finding career options that their parents had, he said. For some, that comes with a yoke of student loan debt. Gig work is contracted work that does not provide benefits such as health insurance.

“Unions made all the difference in middle class life,” he said.

An August report from the U.S. Department of Treasury said research suggests middle-class workers reap substantial benefits from unionization. Unions raise the wages of their members by 10% to 15% while also improving fringe benefits and workplace procedures such as retirement plans, workplace grievance policies, and predictable scheduling. Other workers benefit from increases in wages and improved work practices as their nonunionized workplaces compete with unionized ones for labor.

Calemine said even with the increase in organizing nationally, unions are still suffering the losses of manufacturing jobs that went overseas and the retirement of a generation of workers.

Calemine said it is promising that the young union members will be part of the workforce for you decades to come. He said union density could grow with popular support and good contracts.

An Aug. 30 Gallup poll showed labor unions continue to enjoy high support in the U.S., with 67% of Americans approving of them, similar to the elevated level seen in recent years after more than a decade of rising support. Gallup said mirroring this trend, Americans have gradually become more likely than a decade ago to want unions’ influence to strengthen and to believe unions benefit various aspects of business and the economy.

Union election petitions in Pennsylvania in 2022 were up 27%, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

“This does not look like a flash in the pan,” Calemine said. “The next step is after you organize you have to win good contracts.”

The long process of bargaining a contract is what Starbucks underscored when the Lincoln Highway East store elected to join a union on Aug. 22. Some research shows first contracts can take almost 500 days to negotiate.

The five-year UPS master contract was hailed a huge win for the Teamsters, with historic wage increases of $2.75 more per hour in 2023. Over the length of the contract, wage increases will total $7.50 per hour.

The company, though, said due to the tumultuous contract negotiations and strike worries customers shifted about 1 million packages per day to other providers, resulting in about $200 million of lost sales. The company said it will have to fight to regain those customers.

The central Pennsylvania UPS supplemental contract that Briand was instrumental in securing found support from 75% of central Pennsylvania Teamsters, or about 2,782 out of 3,730. The agreement includes an improved discipline procedure that brings in a third-party mediator and an increase in how many workers can take a personal day at the same time. It also includes policy changes that can lead more part-time workers to full-time jobs.

Not stopping

“I think labor is on the rise,” Briand said. “The next step for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters is to go after Amazon.”

He thinks when Amazon workers see the gains that UPS workers made, they will want that, too.

The Teamsters’ contract for workers at the Acme distribution center in East Cocalico Township is up in January and Briand said he’s been telling people that they are willing to strike to get what members need.

Briand’s team has other goals.

“We’re actually going to try to grow the local (union membership) over the next year,” he said. “Right now we’re at 1,500 members and we’d like to double that.”

He said he has a list of local companies where Teamsters might be able to organize. He declined to share it.

“There’s a lot of low-bearing fruit we’d like to go after and show them it pays to be in a union and have collective bargaining,” Briand said.

Like retired SEIU health care organizer Diane Topakian, Briand also showed up at a Starbucks rally on July 21. He said a Workers United leader came out to support UPS workers and he felt like he needed to do the same.

“It’s not just about us, it’s about organized labor,” Briand said.