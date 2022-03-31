Mike Snyder helps Izzy Gehr of Huesken Middle School, left, with a bench project at ABC Keystone in Manheim, where they will be host to middle school students over three days to give the kids a taste of trades such as bricklaying, plumbing, caprentry, sheet metal, electrical, technology and working heavy equipment on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Kendell Jackson, an eighth-grader at Huesken Middle School, tried fitting pipes together, laying bricks, hammering sheet metal into a tool box and building a wooden bench on Wednesday, but there was something about fitting pipes that intrigued him.
“I actually like it,” the Conestoga Valley School District student said, holding the square of plastic pipes that he had just crimped together. The piece withstood 100 pounds of pressure. Pretty good for a first try, the volunteers for Associated Builders & Contractors Keystone Chapter told him.
Jackson, who plays lacrosse and likes video games, said after the experience that plumbing might be a career for him.
Jackson was one of more than 200 middle school students from Lancaster and surrounding counties who came to the ABC Keystone Chapter headquarters in Rapho Township over three days - Tuesday through today - for an odyssey of hands-on activities designed to introduce them to construction and trades professions.
The career exploration event, called Construction Wars, is held twice a year at the ABC Keystone’s education and training facility at 135 Shellyland Road. The events have been held since 2017.
The outreach comes at a time when the construction sector is growing but its workforce is aging and headed for retirement.
Nationwide, the construction industry needs more than 650,000 additional workers in 2022 alone to meet the rising demand. That’s without the increase in construction work driven by money flowing to infrastructure projects since the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the construction sector is projected to lose about 40% of its workforce to retirement by 2030, said G. David Sload, president and CEO of ABC Keystone, a chapter of the nonprofit that advocates and offers training for the construction industry.
McKenzie Long, an eighth-grader at Huesken who likes gymnastics, compared the activities by how easy they were to do. The hammering of the sheet metal into a tool box took some work but she liked the product at the end.
She wasn’t sure she would like it as a career but it was fun to do, Long said.
Huesken transition coordinator Will Danz said his goal in bringing the students to ABC is to expose them to careers they would not know before they have to make a decision to go to a career technical center in 10th or 11th grade.
“This experience ignites that flame,” Danz said. “The salaries open their eyes.”
Local employment higher than average
Employment of construction workers is higher in Lancaster than the national average, accounting for 8.2% of the county’s total employed workforce versus 5.9% in the U.S., and wages for construction professions have increased on average 2.9% annually over the last 10 years, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.
The average wages in Lancaster’s construction industry of $60,671 are higher than the average wages of all industries of $52,531.
Construction laborers make up the highest occupation group in construction, followed by carpenters. The county needs 628 people annually to fill laborer and carpenter jobs.
Annual demand to fill laborers and carpenters is 628 people.
Another sign of the thriving construction sector is the number of businesses in the county, which grew from 1,529 to 1,834, or by 20%, between 2010 and 2020.
Mike Snyder, 59, a longtime volunteer at the event and a HVAC tradesman who works for HB McClure in Harrisburg, said the hands-on activities at the event can be life-changing for some students who struggle to sit in classes all day. It opens the door to careers and work they had not considered.
“Some students work better and are happier working with their hands,” he said. “Suddenly (when they work with their hands) they are good at math, suddenly they are good at English.”
Izzy Gehr, an eighth-grader at Huesken whose favorite class is civics, said she has no idea what kind of job she’d like when she grows up but she eagerly tried all of the activities - including climbing onto a dozer to learn how GPS guides the equipment.
What did she like?
“Probably the tool box,” Gehr said. “It’s fun and difficult.”
The hands-on work and sense of accomplishment is what drew volunteer Denny Comp to work as a mason. Comp of Perry County works for Mount Joy Borough-based Witmer Group.
“At the end of the day you can stand back and look at what you’ve just built,” said Comp, who learned the trade first from his father and then on the job. He also teaches apprentices like Ryan Leach, 27, of Landisville. Leach is nearing the end of his third year as an apprentice.
Students try out trades through ABC Keystone program [photos]
Students from middle schools across Lancaster and surrounding counties participated in a career exploration event hosted by the Associated Builders & Contractors Keystone Chapter. The event featured opportunities for hands-on activities designed to let kids explore construction and trades professions.
Suzette Wenger
Leach also volunteered for the event, helping the middle schoolers learn about bricklaying.
Leach said he doesn’t remember if he was exposed to trades in school. His dream was to go to Penn State. He did go to Penn State but left after two years. He said he discovered that he was more of a hands-on learner. He worked and saved money to attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. He graduated in 2017.
The construction industry has been known for occupations that are good for apprenticeships and high number of apprentices, said Valerie Hatifield, director of compliance and business engagement of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.
Hatfield said the average wage for construction laborers is $43,900 and those jobs require a high school diploma. Many times these workers move into skilled positions through apprenticeships.
Apprentices participate in earn-while-you-learn programs that allow them to gain their education, to be employed during their schooling earning wages, and to have the potential to graduate debt-free.
“This number is growing and is one reason why apprenticeship is a successful model,” she said in an email. “The earn-while-you-learn model allows workers to earn certifications and degrees on the job, no college tuition, and they offer a competitive wage scale.”