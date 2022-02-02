The state’s release of economic data Tuesday hints that there’s a growing stability in Lancaster County’s workforce, according to a local economist.

The state Department of Labor & Industry said Tuesday the county’s unemployment rate in December was 3.7%.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted nonfarm labor force grew by 200 to 276,000 from November to December. The labor force includes both those employed and those seeking employment.

The increase doesn’t seem like much, but it is a sign of stability when you consider it was sustained as the omicron variant swept through the country, said Naomi Young, director for the Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Young said Lancaster County workers did not respond to the surge of COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant as they had to other COVID-19 surges in the last two years. Where many workers left the workforce earlier in the pandemic, this time more are staying, with some who previously left coming back.

“Those are early signs of our labor force finding some stability,” Young said. “It’s a sign that people who want to be in the labor market are acclimating to the risks and disruptions that COVID can create.”

With unemployment low and the jobs plentiful, workforce development experts are focused on who is working and how to get more people in the right jobs. The pandemic has shrunk the local labor force and many people who lost jobs are no longer looking for new ones, factors that have resulted in a lower unemployment rate but also made it hard for businesses to find the workers they need.

Restaurants and bars and other food service providers employed 13,500 workers in December, up 200 from the same time in 2020, which is an encouraging sign, said Young. The nonseasonally adjusted estimate is still down from before the pandemic in December 2019 when 16,900 were employed.

Valerie Hatfield, director of compliance and business engagement at the Lancaster County Workforce Board, pointed out that employment in trade, transportation, and utilities showed the strongest growth since November, adding 1,900 jobs for a total of 61,100. A majority of that increase, 1,000 jobs, came in retail trade.

Hatfield noted that nonseasonally adjusted unemployment is slightly higher in Lancaster city, at 4.4%, than the county, 3%. That translates to about 1,000 people looking for work.