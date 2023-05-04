Nonfarm jobs in Lancaster County were up 900 in March over February to an all-time record high of 266,700, the state Department of Labor & Industry reported this week.

The county’s unemployment rate remained the second lowest in the state, 2.7% not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations. The Gettysburg area was the lowest at 2.6%.

Over the year, jobs were up 3.1%, or 7,900, in the county as statewide jobs rose 2.7% over that time. The measure does not include those in farming, private households, proprietors, non-profit employees and active military.

Over the month, eight of 10 main sectors monitored by the state added jobs. The largest movements were seasonal in nature led by leisure and hospitality with 800 jobs. There were 1,800 more workers in leisure and hospitality this year than last March. The sector had struggled in a tight labor market and the Great Resignation to find workers to reach pre-pandemic levels.

