The unemployment rate in Lancaster County rose slightly in August but remained among the best in Pennsylvania, a new report shows.
Lancaster County’s jobless rate increased to 3.2% from July’s 3.1%, the state Department of Labor & Industry said Tuesday.
Despite the small rise, the county rate continued to be better than most, as it has been for decades.
Compared to the rates of 17 other metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania, Lancaster County’s was third lowest, trailing only Gettysburg and State College, both at 2.9%.
East Stroudsburg had the highest rate among metro areas at 4.9%.
Pennsylvania’s rate was 3.9% and the national rate was 3.7% in August.
The Lancaster County rate of 3.2% resulted from the county having 275,700 residents with jobs and 9,000 residents without work.
A year earlier, the county had a jobless rate of 3.3%, because the county had 500 more residents without work.