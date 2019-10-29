Lancaster County’s unemployment rate crept higher for the third straight month in September, reaching 3.3%, the state reported Tuesday.
Still, the county jobless rate remained among the best in the state. Among the 18 metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania, only State College (2.9%) and Gettysburg (3.0%) had better rates.
East Stroudsburg and Johnstown had the highest rates among the state’s metro areas, both at 5.0%.
The Lancaster County unemployment rate also remained superior to the statewide and national rates of 4.0% and 3.5% respectively, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry report.
Lancaster County’s 3.3% rate was the result of the county having 276,300 residents with jobs and 9,300 residents without jobs.
That contrasts with June, when the county’s rate of 3.0% was the result of the county having 8,400 residents without jobs.
(To be counted as unemployed, the state requires a person to not only be unemployed but to also be actively seeking work.)
Since June, the rate has slowly gone higher, to 3.1% in July, 3.2% in August and now 3.3% in September.
Despite the series of small but steady increases, the local unemployment rate has now been below 4.0% for 32 straight months, an indicator of a healthy and stable local economy.
That’s the longest such run in Lancaster County since a 54-month streak from December 2003 through May 2008, state records show. That was a time of exceptional economic growth both here and nationwide.