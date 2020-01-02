The Lancaster County unemployment rate crawled slightly higher for the fifth straight month in November, the state said Thursday.
Lancaster County’s jobless rate reached 3.5%, the highest here since February 2018, the state Department of Labor & Industry said.
Despite the string of five consecutive upticks of a tenth of a percentage point, the county rate still was strong, compared to rates elsewhere.
Lancaster County had the third lowest unemployment rate among the 18 metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania, trailing only Gettysburg and State College, both at 3.2%.
The local rate consistently has been a top-three performer for decades.
East Stroudsburg and Johnstown had the highest at 5.4%.
Lancaster County also fared favorably compared to the statewide rate of 4.3% but tied with the national rate of 3.5%.
Lancaster County’s rate was the result of the county having 275,800 residents with jobs and 10,100 residents without jobs though actively seeking work.
Back in June, before the rate began its slow five-month ascent, the county had 8,400 residents without jobs though actively seeking work.