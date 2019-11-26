The Lancaster County unemployment rate in October grew slightly for the fourth straight month, according to a state report issued Tuesday.
The rate here grew to 3.4%, up from September’s 3.3%, as the number of county residents without work increased by 500 to 9,800.
That compared to 275,800 residents with jobs, according to the Department of Labor & Industry report.
Despite the uptick, Lancaster County retained its usual status as one of the strongest labor markets in Pennsylvania.
Of the 18 metropolitan areas in the state, only Gettysburg and State College had lower rates; both were at 3.1%. East Stroudsburg and Johnstown tied for the worst rate, at 5.2%.
The statewide rate was 4.2%; the national rate was 3.6%.