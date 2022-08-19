Lancaster County is at full employment so why are employers still scrambling for workers

A few weeks ago, Dan Lembo, a registered nurse, left a job that he loved for another nursing job that he hopes will make his life better.

Because the Lancaster County job market is so tight, Lembo was able to easily switch jobs from Lancaster General Hospital to St. Anne’s Retirement Community in Columbia so that he could be closer to his father who lives there.

While St. Anne’s is not giving out hiring bonuses like some other employers, it is giving more paid time off, tuition reimbursement and as much as $10 shift differentials for all evening, night and weekend positions. St. Anne’s advertises the salary for nurses as between $30.20 and $50.25 an hour, based on years of experience and shifts worked.

A number of factors have put local workers like Lembo in the driver’s seat and may keep them there even as the economy cools. Those same factors may mean the turmoil employers have experienced since the first shutdown in March 2020 will continue for years to come.

Lancaster County is at full employment with an unemployment rate of 3.4% - among the lowest in Pennsylvania – but has not yet regained the total number of jobs it had before the pandemic. Some sectors of the local economy have surged, showing employment levels higher than prior to the pandemic, while others lag. While it is too soon to tell if these trends signal long-term changes in local employment, they have presented both challenges and options for employers and workers

Meanwhile, growth in the local workforce is not keeping up with job creation, opening more and more attractive options for workers as employers scramble to meet needs.

“There’s a lot of opportunity out there,” said Lembo, 53, a Lancaster native who is also studying to become a family nurse practitioner with a goal of some day being able to treat elderly in their homes.

Current conditions

“Real time job posting data tells us that employers are still very hungry for workers,” said Valerie Hatfield, director of compliance and business engagement for the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board. “In the last 30 days there were 15,389 job postings in Lancaster, however unemployment data shows that there are 9,700 jobseekers actively looking for work.”

As of June, the most recent data available, there are 256,100 people employed in Lancaster County. It's close but still short from June 2019 when there were 260,500 on payrolls here.

Like Lancaster, the number of people working or actively looking for work nationwide remains below its pre-pandemic level even as the payrolls have returned or exceeded their pre-pandemic levels, although several sectors have yet to recover.

Beneath that promising recovery, the number of workers doing certain types of jobs has changed since 2019, a few months before a global pandemic swept through. Some sectors have grown and others have yet to rebound.

In Lancaster, there are 400 more people working in manufacturing, for a total of 38,100. Food manufacturing saw a huge growth, gaining 1,200 jobs to employ 8,900 people in 2022, up from 7,700 in June 2019.

There are 2,900 more workers in the transportation and utilities sector, which includes warehouses, trucking and natural gas companies, and 3,600 fewer in the health care and education sector, which includes hospitals and senior living facilities.

Manufacturing and health care are the two largest sectors of employment in the county. About 15% of the county’s employment is in manufacturing, making it second only to the health care and education sector, which employs 19% of the workforce, according to a recent report from the Lancaster County Economic Development Company.

An employees’ job market

For Lembo, the current job market for health care workers made finding a job that fit with his personal needs easier. He saw colleagues leave hospital work or retire as disrespect for nurses increased during the pandemic but he stuck around - until his stepmother passed away and his father couldn’t live independently.

“The hospital (during the pandemic) was generous with compensation with wonderful bonuses and incentive pay,” he said. “They kept people there for a time but it contributed to burnout.”

The labor market is tight and not just because of the pandemic. According to the Lancaster County Economic Development Company, between 2010 and 2020, Lancaster County workers in the age range of 35-55 dropped 9.7%.

The size of the workforce is not keeping pace with economic growth and business needs, the EDC said in a recent report. By 2028, for every one job created by business expansion, seven vacancies are created by exits.

Competition for workers has resulted in wages trending higher, Hatfield said.

How pay has increased in Lancaster County Here is the hourly wage offered in advertisements for workers in Lancaster County to fill following jobs with 2019 listed first and the past 90 days of 2022 listed second. job 2019 hourly rate 2022 hourly rate Stockers, order fillers $13 $16.50 Registered nurses $34 $34.30 Retail salespersons $11.20 $15 Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers $21.06 $27 Fast food and counter workers $10.10 $13.30

“Comparing 2019 job ads to current, we can see that there is not a huge shift in Lancaster for occupations needed, but we do see wages trending much higher than three years ago,” Hatfield said.

Not only are wages increasing, but benefits are changing such as the paid time off offer advertised by St. Anne’s: new employees get one day off for every year of experience. Employees can name their hours and schedules, too.

“Not able to work the ‘traditional’ 8-hour shifts -- need to get the kids on/off the bus? Have school or other commitments?,” beckons the St. Anne’s advertisement on Monster.com. “We will work with you to create a schedule that fits you and your life.”

At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, flexibility is key to recruitment efforts, according to Kurt Stillwagon, senior director of talent acquisition for WellSpan. Flexibility in shifts and showcasing the employees who have risen from housekeeping to high level nursing positions are some ways the hospital system is attracting employees.

Stillwagon said sign-on and retention bonuses, something that hospital systems have offered in targeted specialized areas before the pandemic, have evolved. Now they are more widespread - and more flexible, allowing for shorter commitments on a sliding scale of bonuses. The hospital system has seen a small increase in employees since the pandemic.

Scott Fiore, owner of Manheim Township-based TriStarr Staffing, said there’s still much greater demand for workers than supply so, for some positions, employers are turning to workers outside the county for remote or hybrid jobs. He has done that for accounting, finance and bookkeeping type jobs.

“For positions that you can’t do that (remote work), the only thing they (employers) can do is raise wages and steal from other employers,” Fiore said.

Fiore noted a high demand for jobs in accounting, especially for qualified people with advanced software skills.

Recalibrating

Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company, said Lancaster County’s economy remains strong. She said businesses sound a little less frantic in their search for workers. That indicates to her that they may be realizing that finding talent is a priority they will have to have for the long term.

“You can’t make up more people easily,” she said. “It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Some businesses are looking at strategies like automation and adapting processes.”

Lancaster County’s workforce situation is not different from what communities across the country are experiencing, she said.

No one knows how long the current labor market will last and whether slowdown in GDP growth will impact it. Nationally, forecasters had expected a gain of 250,000 jobs last month, a slower pace than previous months. Instead, the U.S. Department of Labor reported growth above 500,000, the highest in five months.

Fiore said in his staffing business he is making investment in automation.

“Probably like many businesses, the limits on my growth will be the ability to attract people to sustain the growth,” he said.

Hatfield said more than half of employers are looking for industry certifications or work experience.

“We see more employers engaging in business-education partnership activity to get earlier access to the incoming workforce at the middle and high school level, and more employers offering some type of work-based learning exposure like a job shadow, tour, or classroom visit,” Hatfield said. “We encourage employers to get involved with Career Ready Lancaster! and invite them to use Inspire to facilitate these experiences between business and school.”

Career Ready Lancaster! is a partnership of businesses and schools that aims to give students knowledge of career opportunities as well as a plan to access those opportunities.

Inspire is a work-based learning platform created by the Lancaster County STEM Alliance and the Lancaster Chamber. It matches employers with schools and students who are interested in specific work-based learning experiences such as apprenticeships, internships, job shadowing, company tours and mentoring.

Hatfield said the workforce system is also recalibrating.

“In conversation with employers, we know that automation is a necessity, so as a workforce system we are trying to ensure that we are realigning our secondary and adult training to incorporate more technical skills needed to adapt to automation, and less focus on manual labor.”

Hatfield said there is a lot of effort around preparing workers with the employability skills (also referred to as soft skills) that employers have expressed as a foundational need.

“Schools are finding ways to incorporate these skills into career connected learning and “grade” students on their deployment of these skills,” said Hatfield. An example is Ephrata High School’s Life Ready Graduate, she said. Juniors and seniors at Ephrata High can earn a certification through classes and other activities to gain soft skills beyond academics in adaptability, communication, problem solving and more.

Fiore, who is not an economist, said the demand for workers will continue in Lancaster County even if there is a recession.

Service type industries will still need workers and so will goods-producing businesses.

Companies will take the time to recalibrate financially, he said. They have been dealing with wage increases and supply chain issues over the past three years.

“My thought is the next recession will be different than those in the past,” Fiore said. “It’s going to be more of a retooling and adjustment. There’s still going to be a demand for workers, especially in Lancaster.”