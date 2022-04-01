Manheim Township-based investment advisory firm, Ambassador Advisors LLC, and its three executives, have lost their fight against the Securities and Exchange Commission over failing to make disclosures to clients.

The decision came after a recent eight-day jury trial in Allentown.

A final order that would typically include potential monetary penalties and compensation for clients has been held up until after a Thursday conference call, according to the court docket entry. The case involves $270.6 million to $489.6 million managed assets of between approximately 2,600 and 4,300 client accounts, mostly belonging to individuals, according to court documents.

The SEC said Ambassador, based at 1755 Oregon Pike, and its principals, Bernard I. Bostwick, Robert E. Kauffman and Adrian E. Young, directed clients' investments to mutual funds with higher fees, which they received. The SEC said Ambassador did not give clients enough information about conflicts of interest. The investigation focused on the business between 2014 and 2018.

In a statement after the jury trial, Ambassador said that the convoluted nature of the issue led the jury to side with the SEC. Ambassador said it fought the regulator for two years rather than settle because it claimed the SEC’s enforcement effort was creating new regulation without following the formal rule-making process. The firm maintained it just didn’t have the right words in its brochures.

“Unfortunately, due to the broad nature of Section 206(2), it doesn’t matter if an advisor is leading a Ponzi scheme or omitting preferred disclosure verbiage, any infringement is considered a violation of fiduciary duty to clients,” Ambassador wrote in its post-trial statement.

SEC Division of Enforcement Director Gurbir S. Grewal said the agency was pleased with the jury verdict holding Ambassador and its executives liable for investment advisory fraud.

“Investment advisers have fiduciary duties to act in their client’s best interest, to seek best execution of client transactions, and to fully and fairly disclose all material facts relating to conflicts of interest,” Grewal said. “And when they don’t, as the jury found today, they put their clients at risk. That’s why we will continue to pursue investment advisers who breach their fiduciary obligations.”

Ambassador said its mutual fund-driven business model has ended. It started using an exchange-traded fund/stock model in 2016, it said in its statement.

“A silver lining in this verdict is that it appears that a large portion of any financial penalty levied against Ambassador will be put into the accounts of clients that held mutual funds during that time period,” the firm wrote.

Ambassador Advisors President Bernie Bostwick said in the post-verdict statement, “We are grateful for the ongoing prayer support and perseverance of our clients, staff, and families through this trying time. Above all, we have believed throughout the journey that whatever the outcome, God would be glorified in the end result, whether the final decision was in our favor or not. We remain steadfastly secure in this knowledge: God is glorified in this decision, and He is sovereign over all the details of our lives, including our finances and business practices.”

Fees at issue

Until 2018, Ambassador’s business model involved investing for clients in mutual funds that charged a certain kind of fee. The fee, called 12b-1 after the SEC rule that allows them, are paid out of a fund’s assets to salespeople who market and sell the mutual funds and sometimes to cover the cost of shareholder services.

The SEC said Ambassador clients received a lower return on their investment because the fees were paid to Ambassador.

The SEC said certain mutual funds Ambassador invested in were available with lower fees or no fees at all. The SEC said Ambassador did not make clear to clients that mutual funds with lower fees and no-fee funds were available. The law also requires advisors to act in their clients’ best financial interest and not in their own interest. That’s called fiduciary interest. The SEC said by not making clients aware of the low or no-fee alternatives within the same funds that the firm was not working in clients’ best interest, essentially a conflict of interest.

Ambassador had argued that its use of fee-paying funds was offset by a reduction in the advisory fee it charged its clients, so clients weren’t harmed. It adds that it made every required disclosure, including that there could be a conflict of interest, “in exact compliance with SEC instructions.” That extra disclosure, about the availability of lower-cost share classes, is not required, the firm argued in court documents.

Part of a trend

Ambassador said in its statement that “the SEC statement makes this situation appear to be more inflammatory than it is.”

“The complaint was part of the SEC’s share class disclosure initiative in which many advisory firms across the country settled as a path of least resistance,” the firm said. “We were one of the only firms to challenge this SEC initiative of creating new regulation without following the formal rulemaking process.”

Financial Services Institute Inc., trade association for the independent financial services firm industry, filed a friend of the court brief in support of Ambassador. It argued that a decision in favor of the SEC could have a far-reaching impact on financial advisors. The Financial Services Institute and American Securities Association, as well as the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the New Civil Liberties Alliance, filed a legal challenge to the SEC’s position, saying the commission was using “backdoor regulation” to try to eliminate the fees.

Thinkadvisor.com reported that the SEC has continued to bring cases against advisors for 12b-1 fee violations since ending its Share Class Selection Disclosure Initiative in April 2020.

That voluntary initiative started in February 2018 and provided advisers an opportunity to self-report that they had failed to fully and fairly disclose their conflicts of interests in selecting for their advisory clients more expensive mutual fund share classes that paid 12b-1 fees when lower-cost share classes were available for the clients and be eligible for standard settlement terms that did not include the imposition of a civil penalty.

According to the SEC, from March 11, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2019, the Commission issued orders against 95 advisers that chose to participate in the initiative.

Ambassador describes itself as a biblically based provider of wealth management and financial strategies. Founded in 1990, it serves more than 3,000 clients (including 2,800 families, plus businesses and organizations), managing nearly $550 million for them, according to the LNP | LancasterOnline reporting archive. The office has slightly more than 30 employees.

Bostwick, of Lancaster, is Ambassador’s president. Kauffman, of Tampa, Florida, but formerly of Mount Joy, is Ambassador’s founder and past president. Young, of Lititz, is executive vice president and chief compliance officer.