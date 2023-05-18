The median sale price for a home in Lancaster County returned to $300,000 in April as buyers competed for a shrinking number of available properties.

In Lancaster County there were only 432 new listings last month, a 26% drop from April 2022 that leaves new monthly listings well below the five-year average of 549, according to the April housing market statistics report released this week by the Lancaster County Association of Realtors.

The record low for new monthly listings was 220 in April 2020 as the impact of the pandemic knocked the economy for a loop. However, even with that record low excluded, this April’s listings did not approach the lows tallied outside of the pandemic.

With new listings down sharply this past April, the number of closed sales was off 30% from a year earlier. Pending sales were also lower, but not by as much. There were 462 pending sales recorded in April, a 9% drop from their April 2022 level.

Bucking the typical spring trend, listings dropped from March when there were 463 homes newly offered for sale, the monthly report shows. Yet, even with fewer new homes coming on the market, pending sales in April surged 16% from the month before, a jump that signals strong demand for what’s available.

“Homes also continued to sell above their original asking price, and cash buyers maintained their dominance with nearly 33% of all sales in April,” said Jeff Peters, president-elect of Lancaster County Association of Realtors.

In April 2022, the median home sale price of $280,000 preceded a summer runup in prices in Lancaster County that peaked at $315,000 in August, before dropping back to $290,000 in December. Median sale prices over the last year bottomed out at $260,000 in February, which is typically a slow time for real estate transactions.

A median home sale price of $300,000 represents a 33% increase from April 2019 when the median price for an existing home in Lancaster County was $200,250, according to Bright MLS which is the sales data source for the Lancaster County Association of Realtors.