This past year has been a tough one for the hotel industry in Lancaster County and beyond because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But local hotel operators have been adapting to serve those who are traveling, emphasizing cleanliness measures, new technology and unique offerings to entice people to stay at their properties.

And they're hoping that, with the vaccine rollout, the latter part of 2021 will allow people to indulge their desire to hit the road and experience new places or revisit favorite destinations.

Because hotels are considered a life-sustaining industry, they weren't required to shut down during the earlier state lockdown, explains Sunny Desai, who oversees operations at four county hotels: Comfort Suites Amish Country, Comfort Inn Lancaster at Rockvale, Historic Clarion Inn Strasburg and the Holiday Inn Express Suites in Mount Joy.

While occupancy then was low, hotels still served such guests as truck drivers delivering groceries and traveling health care workers, he says.

As more people have begun traveling, cleanliness has been a top concern of guests interested in booking rooms.

“Cleanliness is definitely the No. 1 item that's out there and we are promoting that as well,” Desai says.

“We have been getting a lot of phone calls directly to the hotel, just kind of asking, what type of steps we are taking,” he adds.

Among those steps are special training for staff, the use of CDC-approved cleaners, a sanitation schedule, including public and high-touch areas, and plexiglass barriers. Employees are required to wear masks as are guests in public areas. Hand sanitizer can be found throughout the hotels and is given to guests.

Desai describes the feedback as “very positive,” with online good reviews. “A lot of our guests are very amazed at how flawless it is when they come into the hotel,” he says.

The hotels are also no longer offering hot breakfast buffets. Instead, guests get prepackaged breakfast items, such as pastries and yogurt, he says. While hotel fitness centers had been closed, now they are opened, with frequent cleanings.

Desai hopes to see an uptick in occupancy this spring, with Sight & Sound Theatres opening and some local sports tournaments still scheduled. “I see it being fairly flat until about the spring,” he says.

Turning to tech

Stephen Sikking, managing partner of the Eden Resort Inn and general partner of the Fulton Steamboat Inn, says both properties are relying more on remote check-in technology to help their guests feel and stay safe.

While that technology has existed for a while, it is now being used more, according to Sikking. “Now it's going to be and is already a very important component to your hotel stay,” he says.

A guest can check in using his or her phone without going to the hotel desk, and a code is provided to open the hotel room door. If a person still wants keys, those can be delivered. Housekeeping can also be scheduled with no contact.

Interaction with guests now often involves texting, Sikking notes. Also, takeout is popular at the restaurants at both hotels, with many guests requesting boxed breakfasts.

“Everything can be done really virtually, almost, without being in person ever,” Sikking says. “You pretty much can be on your own here but still get the benefit of all the amenities that the hotel has to offer.”

Those amenities include indoor pools at both properties, plus the Eden has a large outdoor pool. During busier times on weekends, the number of people at the pools are limited, with guests signing up for scheduled times, Sikking says.

Of course, strict cleanliness measures are followed. But even then, Sikking notes, there have been a couple guests who have brought their own linens.

Sikking believes that if the vaccine can start getting the virus under control and people feel safer traveling, that “drive travel” will come back first, and “that bodes well for Lancaster.”

Promoting uniqueness

At the Cartoon Network Hotel, Ryan O'Donnell, director of hotel, makes this observation: “What we've seen over the last three to four months is, when some of those travel restrictions are on the minimal side, there's definitely a demand for families who want to get out of the house who are looking for hotels or for destinations that have amenities.”

O’Donnell says the hotel, located next to Dutch Wonderland, had just opened last January and then was closed from March through mid-July. Upon reopening, the hotel instituted its COVID-19 safety protocols, including additional cleaning procedures and social distancing guidelines, he says. The hotel also does temperature checks on everyone entering the building; face coverings are required.

The hotel is the first and only Cartoon Network Hotel in the world, O’Donnell points out. Therefore, it has a “nice little niche” as an entertainment destination.

With out-of-state travel restrictions and quarantine recommendations, the hotel has focused its promotional efforts more on “major feeder markets” within the state, such as the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas, he says.

Among the property's unique offerings is the Toon Room, featuring such interactive games as the Powerpuff Yourself stations and Summercamp Island virtual tag wall. Other entertainments are the Omnicade arcade and virtual reality pods. And there's an indoor pool and hot tub. These areas all have occupancy limits and hand-sanitizing stations, he says.

These amenities were closed during the state's renewed restrictions over the December holidays, and the hotel's eateries offered only takeout, but these reopened in January. According to O’Donnell, the hotel's occupancy rate remains at around 50%; there are 159 rooms.

After reopening last summer, the property's outdoor attractions were in use, O’Donnell says. These include an outdoor pool, splash pad, fire pits and movie screen.

O’Donnell says the hotel is starting to see more demand now, due in part to exposure on social media. One young woman's discovery of the hotel, as she drove through the county, became a viral TikTok video that got more than 11 million views, he shares.

O’Donnell’s hope is that, by June or July, there will be fewer restrictions, and “we can get back closer to what a normal year would look like.”