After years of being renters, William Ojeda and his fiancee, Jeimary Ramos-Malave, began looking for a place of their own last fall. By February, they had decided on a single-family home at the end of a cul-de-sac in a West Lampeter Township neighborhood.

As they waited for the April 9 closing date and secured a mortgage for the $300,000 purchase, the spread of the coronavirus began upending all kinds of economic activity as businesses closed to limit the danger. Then, just a week before finally becoming homeowners, the global pandemic nearly scuttled their sale as changing mortgage requirements meant they would suddenly need to pay an extra $5,000 to get the interest rate they wanted.

“Same house, same transaction, just more money,” said the 29-year-old Ojeda, who works as medical underwriter. He said the new settlement date is April 30, the day the lease is up on their rented townhouse near Greenfield Corporate Center in East Lampeter Township. “It’s been an uphill battle for the last four weeks now.”

Market collapse

Shifting borrowing requirements, sudden job losses and state-ordered restrictions on real estate activity meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania have complicated — and in many cases halted — home sales during what is traditionally the busy spring season.

“On a good day with no stay-at-home order, there’s thousands of variables that can get in the way of homes selling. This just exacerbates that,” said Lisa Naples, an agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, the county’s largest residential real estate brokerage

And as Lancaster County real estate agents navigate the straitjacket of restrictions that prohibit them from putting “for sale” signs on houses or showing vacant houses to potential buyers in person, they’re coming to grips with the idea that the booming housing market from just a couple months ago could soon look quite different.

“Will there be buyers out there? Will sellers be able to get the same prices for their homes?” said Dawn Brill-Cooper, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway. “I’m going to try to stay as positive as possible and just hope and pray that our market rebounds.”

Spring selling short circuits

In a normal year, March and April are when the residential real estate market comes out of its winter doldrums and becomes significantly more active.

For instance, the numbers of Lancaster County homes put under agreement in January and February were as low as 369 and 370, respectively, in 2013-2017, according to the Lancaster County Association of Realtors. But the number of pending sales here in March during those years ranged from 448 to 620, and the number of homes put under agreement in April in that same period ranged from 509 to 668, the association announced at that time. (More recent figures are not available.)

“We had a super strong start in the beginning of 2020,” said Wendy Stauffer, a real estate agent and partner at Kingsway Realty. “Inventory was low. Interest rates were low. We were seeing homes fly of the market in a few days, often times with multiple offers.”

Stauffer was confident the sales momentum would have continued through the spring, had Gov. Tom Wolf not prohibited customary in-person real estate activities such as open houses.

During normal times, mid-April sees 10 to 20 residential properties in Lancaster County being listed for sale each day, she said. “Now we’re seeing one, two, if that, some days.”

‘Nonlife-sustaining’

When Wolf ordered “nonlife-sustaining” businesses to close March 19, he included “real estate” on the prohibited list. Since then, real estate professionals have been trying to figure out exactly what that means as they lobby for a relaxation of what is one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the nation. Sales initiated on or before March 18 can proceed to closing, but otherwise real estate agents can’t leave home to do any work.

“It is essentially illegal for me to go into my office to check my email,” said Chris Raad, a Lehigh County real estate agent and president elect of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, which has been promoting a bill passed last week by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would allow some businesses, including real estate, to resume operating.

Wolf promised to veto the legislation.

Reasons for optimism

As they await a return to normalcy, real estate agents have been left at home doing Zoom meetings with colleagues, watching webinars and staying in touch with clients as best they can.

“Yeah, it stinks because this is our busiest time of the year,” said Sarah Sample, agent with Berkshire Hathaway. “It’s scary, but we have to follow the rules.”

Yet despite the unprecedented shutdown of business and a looming economic slowdown, local real estate professionals find reasons for long-term optimism

“We don’t think it’s going to be too deep of an impact, mainly because we were so under-housed to begin with,” said J. Rodney Messick, chief executive officer of Homesale Realty Services Group.

Glenn Yoder, an associate broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, contrasted the current absence of sales with another time that sales plunged: during the Great Recession of 2008-09, when real estate prices fell and potential buyers were cautious.

This time, “we have people who want to buy, but they can’t (because of the state actions). … Demand is strong. It’s still a seller’s market,” Yoder said.

A uniquely optimistic take came from Bob Rose, a Berkshire Hathaway agent who suggested stay-at-home orders could actually create new buyers.

“Maybe being stuck at home will make people think they need more space,” Rose said.

