The median advertised wage in Lancaster County for metal refining furnace operators and tenders jumped $12 in the last six months from $18 an hour to $30.20, a sign that there is still some heat in the local labor market.

In June, local experts noted a cooling in the frenzy for hiring but said hiring was expected to remain competitive. Lancaster County’s unemployment rate has been low for months, hovering near 3%.

According to the U.S, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Lancaster County’s July’s nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed at 3.2%, the same as June. It was lower than last July, which was 4.2%. The county’s labor force grew by 548 from June to 295,701 in July. That’s 828 more people working or looking for work than last July.

According to data from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, the furnace operators and tenders are one of many jobs that are seeing wage growth, though not as significant as in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, wages in manufacturing grew 4.2% after growing 7.2% the previous year.

According to BLS, average weekly wages in Lancaster County increased 7.6% to $1,128 for the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2022. The average weekly wage, a preliminary estimate, is still lower than the last quarter of 2022, which was $1,131.

Jobs for bakers were advertised for $15.45 an hour in the last six months, up from $14 an hour in 2022. Machinists were up to $24 an hour, from $22 last year. Computer numerically controlled (CNC) tool operator jobs openings saw the median wage advertised at $24.70 recently, up from $19.20 an hour last year.

Among the jobs advertising lower pay than last year were print binding and finishing workers, which were at $18.15 an hour in 2022 and were advertising $16.50 for new hires recently. Jobs in the printing industry took a hit earlier this year when LSC Communications laid off 600 workers.

Another occupation that saw a decrease in advertised wages is furniture finishers, positions that advertised $19.10 an hour in 2022. Those positions were recently advertised at $17.85 an hour. Lancaster County employs furniture finishers at seven times the national rate.

In health care, the median advertised wage for registered nurses increased by $3.50 an hour to $37.50 from $34. For licensed practical nurses, the most in-demand health care job in the county in the last six months, the median wage advertised was $30 an hour, up from $27.60.

Analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, which has a coverage area that includes Lancaster County, noted employment appeared to edge up after falling slightly during the prior period.

“Staffing firms and other contacts reported an improving labor market, with more job candidates, better retention, and fewer callouts for sick time, but many also noted a lower quality of applicants,” the Fed reported. “Contacts noted few layoffs but less job loyalty. Although turnover has improved, it remains high during a worker's first year. Several contacts noted burnout of tenured employees, especially in health care, and also observed that an emphasis on return-to-office strategies significantly impacts working single mothers.”