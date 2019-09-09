After nine straight weekly decreases, the average price of gasoline in Lancaster County rose 2.8 cents per gallon last week, a price-tracking website reported Monday.
The average price here increased to $2.60 cents a gallon, said GasBuddy, based on its survey of 147 gasoline stations across the county.
The nine consecutive drops had cut the average price in Lancaster County by 30 cents per gallon, from $2.87 per gallon to $2.57 per gallon. That was the lowest local price since mid February.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said gasoline prices are reflecting the status of trade talks between China and the U.S.
“Markets have been reliably unreliable in recent weeks and it seems that will likely continue as the talks hold significant meaning for oil and gasoline demand,” he said in a prepared statement.
When there’s progress, DeHaan explained, prices rise on the assumption that the U.S. economy will grow and demand for gasoline will increase. When talks falter, the opposite assumption causes prices to fall.