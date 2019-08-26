Local gasoline prices fell 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, a price-tracking website reported Monday, the eighth straight weekly decline.
And after this six-month low, you can expect more cuts to come.
The latest drop left the average price per gallon in Lancaster County at $2.60, according to the website GasBuddy, which tracks prices at 147 gas stations here.
It’s the lowest average price here since Feb. 25, LNP records show.
Since that trough, the average price per gallon here peaked at $3.04 on April 29.
So, from that recent spike, the average price per gallon in Lancaster County has tumbled 44 cents.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said the escalating trade war between China and the U.S. is making the oil markets nervous, prompting prices to tumble.
DeHaan explained that trade wars lead to higher tariffs, meaning consumers pay more for goods, ultimately stunting economic growth — and demand for oil as well.
Soon, though, another factor will come into play.
“Gas prices will likely decline even more substantially starting in mid-September as most of the nation begins the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline ...,” said DeHaan.