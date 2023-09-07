Lancaster County drivers are seeing gasoline prices 16 cents lower than last year even as national prices are at their highest seasonal level in more than a decade, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, a website that tracks prices.

The disparity between local and national averages has to do with regional differences in taxes as well as proximity to gasoline supplies, said Andrew Gross, spokesperson for AAA, which tracks gas prices. Unlike mountainous western states, for example, Pennsylvania’s geography is more hospitable for fuel pipelines, which lowers the price. High gasoline tax states such as California and Washington increase the national average.

“It’s the nature of gas prices that each individual station sets its price,” Gross said. “They know what they can charge.”

Gas prices had been falling locally and nationally through August, according to gasbuddy.com.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Lancaster County was $3.79 on Wednesday, according to gasbuddy.com, down from $3.81 a week ago. Some drivers were reporting prices as low as $3.59 a gallon in the county. A year ago, Lancaster County drivers were paying an average of $3.95 a gallon while nationally the average was $3.79, according to gasbuddy.com, which collects data from users at gas stations throughout the country.

Gross said the current national average of $3.80 a gallon is just shy of the highest price around Labor Day of $3.83 a gallon in 2012. AAA does not maintain historic county statistics. The national average is down 4.4 cents from a month ago but 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Whether gas prices will continue to fall as it usually does heading into winter is something DeHaan and Gross are watching.

Gross said the price of oil is increasing at a time when demand is declining as the summer driving season is over. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures, a benchmark measure of oil prices in general, topped $90 a barrel on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended production cuts that have already tightened global supply. Both the global benchmark and West Texas Intermediate futures are at the highest level since November.

Brent had largely hovered between $75 and $85 a barrel since last October. A barrel of West Texas Intermediate, a benchmark for America, traded around $87 a barrel.

Gas prices could fall 30 cents to 40 cents by the fall season between Halloween and Thanksgiving, settling around $3.45 to $3.85 a gallon in Lancaster, DeHaan said. He noted it's a myth that prices always go up before a holiday. He said demand for gasoline typically falls after Labor Day. Next week, stations are allowed to switch to a cheaper blend for winter, adding to the downward pressure on prices, he said.

Two factors that could push prices up are hurricanes and refinery maintenance, DeHaan said. Hurricanes can disrupt the supply chain, increasing prices. Refinery maintenance is an annual event but unexpected or prolonged closures can send prices up.

“That could be a wild card,” DeHaan said. “We’ll have to cross our fingers.”

