Lancaster city native Elmer Ellsworth Greenawalt joined the cigar makers union in his early 20s and by the time he died in March 1920 at age 57, the Lancaster Examiner would call him “the most active worker in local labor circles.” He remained in the union for 34 years even as he rose as a leader in the late 19th century labor movement.

Greenawalt owned a cigar store on North Queen Street in Lancaster city and helped to found the Labor Leader, a trade journal in Lancaster city, according to his obituary in the Lancaster New Era.

His New Era obituary notes that Greenawalt helped organize the Central Labor Union, which is best known as the organization that created Labor Day in the United States. Organized in 1867 in Brooklyn, New York, it later spread to Philadelphia. Lancaster had its own as well.

In 1891, at 29, he led Cigarmakers Union Local No. 257 in a strike against Oblinger Bros. & Co., manufacturers of cigars in Hotel Lancaster, according to accounts in Lancaster Morning News and the Lancaster Examiner.

He was elected president of First Pennsylvania Federation of Labor in 1892. At the federation’s convention in Chester, Delaware County, the group advocated independent political action by the state federation, rather than allegiance to a single party, according to the 1910 edition of the Pennsylvania Federation of Labor Yearbook.

The organization ultimately dissolved. In 1903, Greenawalt became president of a new Pennsylvania Federation of Labor.

In 1906, labor activist John P. Frey wrote to Samuel Gompers, president of the American Federation of Labor, to appoint Greenawalt to assist the two organizers in Pittsburgh.

“He has been present at two open meetings I have attended and his presence and the character of his remarks made a most favorable impression,” Frey wrote to Gompers.

Gompers approved the request in a telegram to Frey the same day and in a letter to Greenawalt shortly after that. Greenawalt remained president until 1912.

A 1917 history of the state police, “Justice to all : the story of the Pennsylvania State Police” by Katherine Mayo notes the Pennsylvania Federation of Labor’s opposition to a state constabulary.

“In Pennsylvania a standing army, under the name of State Constabulary, is maintained for the purpose of menacing and awing the working people into humiliating submission to the unholy mandates of an unyielding plutocracy,” Greenawalt said in 1909.

Writing in the 1910 yearbook, Greenawalt held out poetic optimism and encouraged fellow union members.

“The labor question will be settled, and settled right, when the great heart of humanity shall finally be attuned to pulsate in unison for the fulfillment concretely of its hopes, aims and aspirations. In the meantime, let none falter who are now engaged in the work of human uplift,” he wrote.

In 1912, Greenawalt ran for Congress as a Democrat, but was defeated.

President Woodrow Wilson appointed Greenawalt Commissioner of Immigration for the port of Philadelphia in May 1914.

His obituaries say he was “actively engaged during the war period as commissioner of conciliation for the Department of Labor and assisted in adjusting many labor disputes in connection with many of the large industries of this country.”

He died from gangrene in Philadelphia in March 1920 and was buried in Greenwood Cemetery in Lancaster city.