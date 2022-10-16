At George’s Furniture two worn yellow lines wind through the wood shop where a band saw whirrs and whines. The path keeps busloads of visitors a safe distance from the benches where artisans craft bespoke furniture.

Furniture-making is so central to Lancaster County’s character and economy that it is marketed to tourists. The concentration of furniture finishers, a key part of the furniture and cabinet making process, in the county is among the highest in the United States. And out of all the high-concentration occupations here, furniture finishing is the highest, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics annual survey.

Lancaster County employs furniture finishers at seven times the national rate. These are people who shape, finish, and refinish damaged, worn, or used furniture or new high-grade furniture to specified color or finish, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

“The county’s reputation for quality, hand-made furniture has been part of our tourism messaging for many years, as it dovetails well with some of our overarching emphasis points like craftsmanship, unique retail products and experiences, and Amish heritage,” said Joe Cliff, director of communications and advocacy for Discover Lancaster, the county’s tourism agency. Cliff noted that the Amish account for just a portion of the furniture-making community.

An industry grows

According to Stephen Nolt, an expert on Lancaster County’s Amish community, a 2015 occupational analysis showed 10.7% of Amish men under 65 work in woodworking and cabinetry.

Woodworking as an occupation among the Amish began to grow in popularity in the 1980s as the Plain community grew and shifted away from farming, said Nolt, who is a senior scholar at the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College. Families did not quit farming, said Nolt, but the land available could not support the growing Amish population, which led some to shift to nonfarm work – such as woodworking.

“It's the kind of thing that adapts itself to a flexible small business setting at one’s home,” Nolt said. “With furniture you can start slow and grow.”

Amish children end their formal education in eighth grade and may attend school one day a week as they move into something that is like an apprenticeship, Nolt said. Teens either start working for the family’s business, which could be a farm, or working for an Amish neighbor or relative’s small business. Woodworking could be a first job for an Amish teen, he said.

Finishing as part of the woodworking process.

New hires at George’s, 9 Reichs Church Road in East Donegal Township, start in an apprenticeship. They learn their strengths and interests through their first year. Do they want to focus on a few types of pieces or will they gravitate to complex projects like hutches? One craftsperson in the shop, often a younger one, does most of the staining and spraying of a finish in an area next to the woodshop. Longtime furniture-maker Anthony Heisey used to do that.

The finish really begins with the selection of the wood. Heisey said the most difficult part of building furniture is selecting pieces to go together with the right grain.The artisan has to envision how they will look at the end.

“Anybody can throw boards together,” Heisey said.

Fresh out of Donegal High School, Heisey decided to take a job not far from home in the workshop of George’s Furniture, where a handful of artisans make custom furniture, each piece signed by its maker. He was 18.

“I was going to be here (for) a year until I figured out what I was going to do with my life,” Heisey said.

Thirty-four years later, at 53, he’s still there, one of five craftspeople who build chairs, hutches, tables, cabinets, beds and more from design they sketch on paper to selecting the wood pieces to spraying a finish and rubbing stain on the furniture.

As of May 2021, there were just 210 people in Lancaster County whose job was described as a furniture finisher, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This data is released annually so the most recent for May 2021 was released in June.

The concentration of furniture finishers is calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is measured by a location quotient of 7.87. Location quotient (LQ) reveals the industries or occupations that are truly unique and specialized in a regional economy when compared to the national average. The numbers don’t include self-employed workers.

“There’s such a community of builders and finishers here,” said Easton Braun, who owns E. Braun Farm Tables & Furniture,3172 Old Philadelphia Pike, in Leacock Township between Bird-in-Hand and Intercourse. Braun, 42, moved to Lancaster from Wayne County and started his business turning old barn wood into tables about 20 years ago. At first it was a side hobby, but it's grown to include other furniture and live edge tables, as well. Now he employs about 15 people, including a few finishers like Thirgam Al-Hussaini, 33, who is also warehouse manager.

Finishing is a foot-in-the-door kind of position that can start you on a career in the business, said Al-Hussaini, who has worked for Braun for about a year. In Lancaster, finishers earn between $30,000 to $40,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Al-Hussaini, a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, said he’s learned a lot from Braun and experimented on his own. The goal is to achieve the look the customer wants. He sees his work as preserving a bit of history in the form of old barn wood, some of it 200 years old.

“I think it's absolutely beautiful and making it look the way the customer wants is satisfying,” Al-Hussaini said.