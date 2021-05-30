Employers of all sizes in Lancaster County share a big problem -- they can’t fill their job openings.

The pandemic is keeping thousands of potential workers here on the sidelines, for various reasons, stifling the efforts of many businesses to grow, according to local executives and community leaders.

With the demand for help exceeding the supply, many employers are competing for new hires by raising their minimum pay for entry level jobs as high as $15 an hour. They’re also offering sign-on bonuses to new hires as well as bonuses to existing employees who recruit a new hire.

“The pandemic drove people out of the job market -- and for good reasons. The challenge is, now, how to bring them back. Increasing pay is one of the few motivators employers have available to them,” said local economist Naomi Young, director of the Lancaster-based Center for Regional Analysis.

The consequences are significant, said Young, who oversees the economic research center that’s part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, a nonprofit that helps local employers stay healthy and grow.

“The labor shortage presents headwinds to the pace of the county’s economic recovery,” she said. “For many of the businesses that have been on hold through the pandemic, we are hearing that reopening and returning to full-scale operations critically hinges on being able to hire.”

As Lancaster Chamber President and CEO Tom Baldrige put it: “It is not an understatement to say that the business community is going from one crisis –- the pandemic — to another, the workforce shortage. I am hearing story after story how the shortage of workers is limiting businesses’ opportunities to take on additional work, impacting their hours of operation and putting a burden on their existing workforce due to lack of extra help.”

Lancaster County’s labor market traditionally has been tight, as the county’s unemployment rate has been among the two or three lowest in Pennsylvania for decades, state figures show.

But the struggle to find new hires has worsened during the COVID-19 outbreak, even though there are about 5,400 more jobless countians now than before the pandemic, state figures show.

Workforce experts cite several reasons for the situation.

Sometimes idled workers can get more in jobless benefits than they earned on the job. During the pandemic, idled workers collecting jobless benefits weren’t required to search for work, but the Wolf administration announced Monday it will reinstate that requirement in July.

Other times, it’s because the available jobs are a poor match for the skills of the idled worker, workforce experts said.

Exacerbating the situation, another 9,900 countians have dropped out of the labor force during the pandemic, state data indicates. Often that’s to stay home to care for children who are no longer at school or child care, or due to fears that their own health would be jeopardized by being in the workplace.

Widespread impact

The difficulty finding workers is most visible in the restaurant industry, because it’s led to delayed reopenings and reduced operating hours, as LNP | LancasterOnline has previously reported. But it’s pervasive in the local economy.

“We are hearing about wage-rate increases in many industries that are trying to hire individuals at the lower end of the wage scale and/or more entry level/low skill levels,” said Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company.

Industries affected include retail, health care, senior living, hospitality, manufacturing and construction, she said in an email. “All have labor-force gaps where we are seeing wages that maybe two or three years ago were in the low teens ($11-$13 per hour) being bumped up to $15-$19/hour.”

When employers elevate their minimum pay, that generally triggers a ripple of pay raises for other jobs at the low-end of their wage scales, all of which supports not only efforts to attract new hires but to retain existing employees too.

The state and national minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009, though Gov. Tom Wolf has repeatedly called for gradually increasing until it reaches $15 in 2027, a message he and business owners repeated Wednesday during an event at Two Dudes Painting on Poplar Street held to promote the proposal.

Higher and higher

Consider the strategy of WellSpan Health, a York-based health system that has 4,200 employees in Lancaster County, a need to hire 243 more here and a goal of becoming the region’s “employer of choice.”

WellSpan Health, best known here as the owner and operator of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, said earlier this month it will bump its minimum pay to $15 effective July 4. The minimum has been $12.50 since July 2019.

“We have seen the competition in the local market for talent intensify over the last couple of years driven by a variety of factors. Most recently, this has come to include not as many people being part of the labor market amid the pandemic,” said spokesman Ryan Coyle.

Mennonite Home Communities, owner and operator of Woodcrest Villa and Mennonite Home, with 510 employees and a need to hire 38 more, came to the same conclusion. It raised its minimum pay to $15 from $10 effective May 10.

As with other employers, elevating the minimum pay had a sizable ripple effect. Not only did the move benefit the 238 employees who were earning less than $15, Mennonite Home Communities also increased the pay of employees who were already at $15. For example, the starting rate for certified nursing assistants was lifted from $15 to $18.

“Finding and retaining employees for certain positions has been challenging because of the competitive job market in our area. It seems like there are more businesses looking to hire than there are people looking for work,” said Kari Cassidy, director of human resources and risk management.

Smaller employers are struggling with the same challenges. A case in point is Cabalar Meat Co., a family owned butcher shop and eatery in downtown Lancaster that last week grew to 12 employees.

Co-owner Steve Cabalar said months of online help-wanted postings generated zero applicants. So on May 2, he announced a boost in the shop’s minimum pay to $15 from $12. Voila – five applicants. Two of them started working there roughly two weeks ago.

“Definitely we want to be competitive but we also want to give our employees what they deserve,” Cabalar said. “We’re a busy place. We work hard.”

One of the new hires, James Renz, 36, said the minimum pay boost was a key factor in his decision to take a job as a line cook there.

Renz, who’s worked in restaurant kitchens since he was a 13-year-old dishwasher, said he was anxious about his personal finances if he took a line cook job at the typical starting pay of $9 to $11. “The ability to start at $15 and work up from there took a lot of stress away,” he said.

Wages weren’t the only factor, Renz said. He also was swayed by Cabalar Meat’s convenient location (a five-block walk from his home), the weekend hours (which fit into his schedule as a full-time student at YTI’s Pennsylvania School of Culinary Arts) and its positive work environment.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Renz said. “Everybody’s friendly and willing to help you out, instead of yelling at you and telling you what you did wrong.”

More upward pressure

Local labor-market conditions aren’t the only source of pressure on minimum pay here. National and regional companies also are heating up pay rates here by implementing their company-wide increases at their locations in the county.

For instance, Minneapolis-based Target, with three stores in Lancaster County, boosted its minimum pay to $15 an hour last July. It also gave all of its hourly workers at that time a $200 bonus. Prior to that, the minimum pay was $13 an hour.

Seattle-based Amazon, which has one delivery station in Elizabethtown and a second slated for Mount Joy, bumped its minimum pay to $15 an hour in October 2018. Previously it ranged from $10 to $13.50 an hour, depending on the location.

Sheetz, based in Altoona, boosted its minimum pay by $2 to $12.50 an hour and tacked on a temporary increase of $1 an hour more through Sept. 23, in hopes of enticing workers to stay through the summer, said Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner. Sheetz has 17 stores and 545 employees here.

Here’s a sampling of what other major employers here in a variety of industries are doing.

For Lancaster General Health, the county’s biggest employer, with more than 9,300 workers, raising its minimum pay to $15 an hour is a goal but not an imminent one.

The county’s largest health system last raised its minimum pay in July 2019, when it was boosted from $12 an hour to $13, said spokeswoman Melissa Esterly.

LG Health “has a long-term goal to reach a minimum wage of $15 an hour in the years ahead,” as part of its commitment to ensure that all staff “are rewarded equitably and competitively,” she said. The health system has more than 470 job openings.

The county’s biggest bank, Fulton Bank, raised its minimum pay to $15 an hour from $12 in June, to stay competitive.

“The increase to $15 per hour did help to attract new employees more readily, but the labor market also has become more competitive especially as more business activity has started to resume in recent months,” said spokesman Steve Trapnell.

Lancaster-based Fulton, with more than 1,300 employees here, has 45 job openings.

Willow Valley Living, which runs the county’s biggest senior-living provider, Willow Valley Communities, declined to share its minimum pay. But it’s mindful of wage trends in the marketplace and reacting to them accordingly, said Scott Summy, chief human resources officer.

Without sharing specifics, he said, “Over the past several years, we have made, and will continue to make, market rate adjustments to the extent that we are able as the business environment changes.”

That’s especially important since many of its 1,400-plus employees hold jobs in the hospitality and nursing fields. “These are currently two of the most challenging fields in which to find workers right now,” he said.

Another sizable employer here, Walmart, has a nationwide minimum of $11 an hour since February 2018, a company spokesman said.

However, minimum pay can be higher in certain markets, the spokesman pointed out. He was unable to provide the minimum pay in effect at its three Lancaster County stores, which employ about 900 people.

One of the county’s largest general contractors, Benchmark Construction, this February increased its construction laborer rates by $2 an hour on average. A company spokeswoman declined to specify the wage. The company has nearly 200 employees; it’s looking to hire eight more.

The Four Seasons Family of Companies, which consists of Four Seasons Produce and three other firms, this month enacted far-reaching pay hikes, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported Monday.

The companies gave all of their front-line employees raises ranging from 50 cents an hour to $2, lifting the companies’ minimum pay to $13 an hour. They also changed the shift differential from 7% of an employee’s wage to a much more substantial $3 per hour. And they recently started paying $3,000 sign-on bonuses for new hires doing packing, order selection, facilities sanitation and driving trucks.

In addition, Four Seasons launched a $30 million expansion that will position them to handle increasing volume and has the "side benefit" of bringing some of its shipping functions from evening and overnight shifts to day shift – a shift that most workers prefer, strengthening Four Seasons’ recruiting and retention efforts.

Woodstream, a maker of pest- and animal-control products, birdfeeders and electric fencing, last year raised its minimum pay to $15 an hour from $10 to $12, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported in April. The company has about 450 employees here; it’s looking to hire about 50 more.