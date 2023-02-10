The NFC Championship game, during which the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers to earn a Super Bowl berth, has Chris Giffen optimistic about Sunday.

Giffen, who owns Hurricane Pizza Grill & Tavern in West Hempfield Township, said the restaurant’s 230 seats were all taken for the Jan. 29 game the Eagles won 31-7.

Giffen says he’s hopeful for a repeat performance, mostly of what the game did for in-person sales, which he said have been slow to rebound since the pandemic even as takeout orders have seen a “huge increase.”

“(The NFC Championship game) was crazy. That’s one of the reasons I’m hopeful that this could be the turning point where people start going out again,” said Giffen, who says he isn’t much of a sports fan himself. “I’m a restaurateur so I’m excited for the opportunity to actually make some money for once. That’s my excitement about this game.”

The Super Bowl delivers a huge boost to many restaurants while also offering a stress test of supply chains and staffing levels, which were both hampered during the pandemic. Anticipated big crowds at bars and restaurants could be another signal that the pandemic fears of going out are in the past while online ordering and food delivery systems implemented during the pandemic are set to help boost the bottom line on what is already often the biggest sales day of the year for bars and restaurants.

“We sell out every year no matter what,” said Ryan Bunting, owner of Joe’s Famous Wings & Wieners in Leola. “With the Eagles being in it, pre-ordering goes up so I’m a little more confident in how much I can get, so I can do a little more than normal. But at the end of the day, it’s crazy no matter what.”

Hometown sales boost

Bunting says he hopes to sell more than 13,500 chicken wings for the Super Bowl, a number that is more than twice the amount in a typical week and would eclipse what he sold when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018.

While Bunting has advertised a “market price” for wings since prices have been so volatile, a recent drop in the costs should help with sales for Sunday. He’s recruited friends and family to help and he will start pre-cooking wings himself soon after 3 a.m.

A year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly retail price report showed whole chicken wings were $3.38 per pound for Super Bowl week. The price stood at $2.65 a pound in early January but jumped to $3.30 a pound last week in what is a typical pre-Super Bowl spike.

That decline has allowed Bunting to offer wings for $1.20 a piece compared to $1.60 a piece a year ago. Discounts can push the price down even further.

Helping maximize sales in the small Sunday afternoon window when everyone wants their food is an online ordering system Bunting set up during the pandemic. By Wednesday, Bunting said some 80% of orders have been made online with pickup times grouped in 10-minute segments that allow staff to have everything waiting and ready for customers.

“It streamlines the whole thing,” Bunting said “If you order online, everything’s paid for, you come in, we give you your bag, and you walk out. It’s not this whole logjam at the register trying to get everyone rung up.”

Bunting, an Eagles fan whose son is named Dawkins in honor of former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins, said since the shop closes at 6 p.m., he will be able to watch the game even if it means watching the first half while cleaning up. He predicts a 31-17 Eagles victory.

At Hurricane Pizza, Giffen may be uncertain about how full the dining room will be, but he knows that pickup and delivery orders will be strong, helped by deliveries that have included beer, a pandemic innovation that has become a crowd pleaser.

“It really took off during COVID,” Giffen said of the beer deliveries made by his employees. “That started a trend. Now that I’m doing it, I can’t go backwards.”

With the hometown favorite competing in this year’s Super Bowl, Giffen said he’s conscious that some of his 25 employees may wish they could focus on the game without having to work. With cooks especially in short supply, Geffen plans to set up a 45-inch television in the kitchen so back-of-the-house staff can monitor the game on Sunday.

“I don’t want to give them any reason not to show up,” he said.

Repeat customers

Chris Ditzler, owner of Slugger’s Pizzeria in Lancaster city, said not being able to focus on the Super Bowl just comes with the territory when you own a pizza shop like he has for the past 18 years.

“We’re grizzled veterans of this. It is a day that we kind of get pumped up for, and get excited for,” he said. “It’s usually so busy that one person just kind of yells out what they see on the TV and we all kind of cheer or sulk depending on who we’re cheering for.”

Ditzler said he basically doubled his food order for Super Bowl week, noting that he hasn’t had trouble getting everything he wants.

“We’re doing a special on wings this year for the first time in the last couple years. Last year it was very difficult to just get them,” he said.

Ditzler, who is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, said it is hard to gauge whether having a team with a large local fan base in the Super Bowl has much of an impact on his sales since it would be hard to actually get busier than they are during any Super Bowl. But, given the superstitious nature of some sports fans, he speculates that the Eagles’ success will mean more return customers.

“If they got pizza every Sunday through the playoffs, there’s a pretty good chance they’re getting pizza this Sunday,” he said.