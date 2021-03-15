At Kreider Farms, an early January announcement was made with pride.

The farm's commitment to humane treatment of its dairy cattle earned certification from a nationwide animal welfare organization -- a first-of-its-kind certification for any farm in the eastern United States.

Spokesperson Khalee Kreider explained that altruistic reasons alone don't explain why the Manheim-area operation sought out the certification from American Humane.

“It’s the marketability,” she said frankly. “We know that consumers, nowadays, are really invested in where their food comes from.”

Now, dairy products from Kreider Farms can be labeled as “American Humane Certified." And Kreider said she’s hopeful those labels will give the farm an advantage over its competition.

It’s a tactic that’s recently risen in popularity, food and agriculture experts said. Farmers and retailers find themselves increasingly beholden to a growing consumer base that demands products created in line with ethical criteria -- humane, organic, environmentally sustainable and other conscientious labels.

Pursuing certification can prove costly on local farms, sometimes forcing owners to adopt new practices, perform time-consuming paperwork and purchase new equipment, experts said. But it's a trend that's likely here to stay, according to Lexi Hutto, associate professor of marketing at Millersville University.

“I think it’s part of a bigger trend of sustainability and environmental stewardship, and it’s really taken off, I would say, in the last 10 years," she said.

Driving the trend, Hutto said, are consumers 40 years old and younger -- a group more heavily influenced by regular, widespread internet use.

Online, they read articles linking business practices to climate change; share blog posts about conscientious companies that should be patronized; and browse social media sites like Instagram, where popular fitness photos and videos are explicitly linked to healthy eating.

That last example especially stood out to Hutto.

“A lot of them aren’t that superficial, but, I think, (are) way more interested in being healthy,” she said. “The younger people don’t want to inherit a world that’s not productive, that’s unhealthy, where the resources have been depleted.”

Those feelings have been growing in popularity since the 1960s, when people first began to associate industrial practices with threats to human health and environmental degradation, said Sarah Dawson, director at Franklin & Marshall College’s Center for Sustainable Environment.

Dawson specifically mentioned Rachel Carson’s 1962 book “Silent Spring,” which examined a link between pesticide use and negative environmental impacts, including its relationship to bird mortality.

“I think that was really the turning point,” Dawson said. “Human ingenuity allows us to come up with a solution to a problem and then not realize the implication for that solution until we are a fair bit down the road.”

Don Ranck, Lancaster County Farm Bureau’s president, said farming has changed significantly in the last 50 years, as farmers embrace new practices with human, crop, livestock and environmental health in mind. Farmers welcome these sorts of changes without having to be recognized by third-party certifiers, he said, because they know that producing quality products is in their best interest.

Still, some farmers will seek out certifications like the one awarded to Kreider Farms, Ranck said.

“They want to take advantage of the product they produce,” he said, explaining those certified products can often, but not always, sell for higher prices. “I think it will continue as long as economics are good. If people have money to spend, they’ll tend to spend on higher-priced things.”

That popularity is on display at Lemon Street Market in Lancaster City, where produce and dairy manager David Dietz said the store offers organic and chemical-free products with few exceptions.

“We’re a little more scrupulous in what types of products we carry than most stores would be,” Dietz said, touting items like pasture-raised eggs, grass-fed meats and humane dairy products.

While Lemon Street’s prices might be higher than a typical grocery store, Dietz dismissed the notion that it’s wholly unaffordable to budget shoppers.

“A lot of times you can find some pretty good bargains on products that are sustainably grown and so on,” he said.

But in general, producing conscientious goods, especially organics, exacts a higher cost on farmers, who typically have to devote both money and time to meet stipulations. And that explains the higher prices for most of these products, Ranck said.

To earn its humane certification, Kreider Farms agreed to allow their operation to be scrutinized to ensure it follows welfare standards outlined in a 121-page document. Though many of those stipulations were already commonplace, Kreider said much time is spent keeping a paper trail.

It’s the same elsewhere, according to Emily Moose, spokeswoman for A Greener World, an Oregon-based organization that offers a number of certifications -- which can be included on product labels -- in an effort to promote food production transparency.

In order to receive those certifications, Moose said, farmers must first agree to meet “rigorous” standards and to uphold them, taking time to keep meticulous records, which are audited yearly.

Among those standards, certifiers place stipulations on animals’ breeding, health management, shelter and pasture access in addition to a long list of other criteria.

“What’s the point of having a food label if what’s underneath is the same as everything else,” Moose said, explaining what sets the products her organization certifies apart from others.

She also made sure to note her organization has worked with thousands of interested farmers, including in central Pennsylvania. The idea, she said, is to give consumers who buy certified products direct insight into the processes that put food on their tables.

“We’re not trying to tell anybody how to eat or how to farm, but I think people are really hungry for more information about their food,” she said.