Consumer confidence in Lancaster County bounced back sharply in early March, as the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations here was poised to accelerate and more stimulus payments were on the brink of approval, a new survey shows.

The monthly Consumer Sentiment Index, based on a local survey taken the first seven days of the month, rebounded by 10 points to 88.5, continuing the roller coaster ride it began last fall.

Local economist Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, said the results “show the emotional impact of evolving pandemic conditions on how households assess current and future economic conditions.”

Nationally, consumer confidence also improved, rising nearly seven points to 83.0. But as is usually the case, the national figure trailed the county mark.

Consumer confidence is important to track because it’s among the few forward-looking economic indicators, signaling how willing consumers will be to spend in the future. That’s significant because consumer spending is the biggest generator of economic activity.

The local survey is done by the center, which is part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline. The national mark comes from a survey done by the University of Michigan.

Positive outlook

At the time the survey was taken, the county vaccination center at Park City was mere days from its March 10 opening. Ditto for the status of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

“The broadly held optimism in March — both locally and nationally — is a good sign,” said Young in a statement Monday announcing the new findings.

“The data, however, continues to suggest that consumer sentiment is being driven both by current and future financial prospects, and by emotions and beliefs around when the community will turn the corner in this pandemic,” she added.

In particular, the March results here — based on 625 usable responses — and nationwide “showed current household conditions strengthened and future expectations for personal finances and broader business conditions improved,” Young said.

Among the Lancaster County respondents, she observed, “Those with a positive outlook outnumbered those with a negative outlook for every question.”

But while the March numbers are encouraging, the indices’ fickle month-to-month behavior makes it premature to conclude that a solid economic recovery is taking shape.

“A steady and broad economic recovery will need to see this metric find a more measured path,” Young said. “Consistent and strong consumer confidence in the local economy is the goal post. The next few months will be an important signal on whether households see the end of the pandemic on the horizon.”

Optimism far from universal

But at least the overall mood here got brighter than February. Optimists who took the survey cited several reasons for their positive expectations.

“Vaccines will allow everything to open up again,” said one respondent. (Survey respondents are not asked to provide their names.) “More businesses will be open and more people employed,” said another.

“There is a pent-up demand for services,” a respondent said. Another remarked, “Tourism, restaurants and entertainment venues will start an upward trend.”

“As the pandemic eases,” said a respondent, “business will pick up due to consumers’ desire to spend again.”

But optimism was far from universal. A number of respondents said that Gov. Tom Wolf’s restrictions, put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19, were excessive. Others were pessimistic about the economic impact of Biden’s policies.

“Wolf needs to let small business open,” said one respondent. “Gov. Wolf wants to destroy business,” another said. “With Democrats running the country and PA, the economic outlook is grim,” said a third.

“The new administration is not helping small businesses; it will put more regulations on them,” a respondent said. “The gov is wrecking this great state,” commented another respondent.