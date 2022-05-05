Lancaster County consumers are tempering their expectations of the local economy as they confront persistent inflation, a recent survey indicates.

The attitude can be summed up in a survey response from a 64-year-old Neffsville man to the question about whether it is a good time to make major household purchases: “Better buy now if you can find them. Prices are still going up.” The poll does not collect respondent’s names.

Lancaster County’s consumer sentiment score in April was 66.2, essentially unchanged from March’s 66.9. That’s when Lancaster County’s optimistic streak contrasted with plummeting national confidence.

The local survey was conducted by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis during the first seven days of April with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline. It is conducted monthly and is modeled after a survey conducted by the University of Michigan to allow for comparison to national results.

Consumer sentiment reflects attitudes about household financial conditions and the economy, measuring current conditions and future expectations. The Neffsville man said he expected his financial situation to be the same in a year as it is now.

The poll provides a measure of current conditions and future expectations. Current conditions nudged up as county respondents shared slightly more favorable attitudes about making major household purchases in April.

The view, however, was not reflective of optimism, wrote Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, which conducts the survey.

“Households anticipate prices continuing to rise, and (respondents) suggested that making a major purchase now would help avoid higher prices fueled by ongoing inflation,” Young said.

The county poll also captured a gloomier outlook reflecting expectations that inflation would continue to rise.

“Lancastrians had dimmer expectations of local economic conditions improving in the short term,” Young said. “Economic policy and ongoing price pressure from inflation continue to be important influences on local consumer sentiment.”

Hope for recovery

Meanwhile, the national score rose six points to 65.7. Despite national and local consumer sentiment continuing to be near averages seen during the Great Recession and the lowest of the pandemic, Young’s analysis offers some hope that consumer attitudes may be beginning to recover.

Although the local and national scores were similar, the county poll results were a departure from the nation as expectations for the economy and personal finances improved. Researchers at the University of Michigan, responsible for the national poll, attributed the gains to wage expectations and a strong labor market, both of which did not feature as heavily in the Lancaster poll.

The combination of consumer sentiment improving nationally while locally holding steady highlights the uncertainty in economic conditions, Young said.

“This month’s movements cautiously hint at consumer spending remaining resilient to inflation, the threat of COVID variants and geopolitical factors,” Young wrote.