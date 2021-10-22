Consumer confidence in Lancaster County weakened during October, fueling doubt about the viability of the economic recovery as the critical Christmas shopping season nears, a new survey shows.

The Consumer Sentiment Index here slid from September’s 79.1 to October’s 78.0, staying at a “gloomy” level, the Center for Regional Analysis reported on Thursday.

The center, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, said the drop in the score is rooted in worries about persistent inflation, as evidenced by the consumer price index jumping more than 5% in recent months, and concerns about the Biden administration's proposals that would dramatically raise federal spending and federal debt.

Center director and economist Naomi Young said those misgivings manifest themselves as “broad concern over household finances and business conditions.”

Including the August score of 72.6 – the lowest since the local index was started in April 2020 – the Lancaster County index has posted three straight months of deeper pessimism, capped by this month’s score – the second worst this year and sixth worst in the index’s brief history.

While consumer spending so far “has been steadfast,” Young said, it’s fair to wonder whether that will remain true, given the darkening views of consumers.

“As the economy heads into the holiday season, the potential for consumer spending to slow down – at a time when sales are make-or-break for many already hard-hit retailers – remains a key question,” she said in a statement.

On the other hand, while the share of Lancaster County respondents saying they’re the same or better off than a year ago fell 4 percentage points in October, there’s still a clear majority – 78% – who say they are. And while a growing share of county respondents expect their household finances to worsen, there’s still a clear majority – 71% – who don’t.

Consumer confidence is important to monitor because it’s an indicator of future consumer spending – the largest driver of the nation’s economy.

Local confidence ahead of nation

The local survey is conducted by the center during the first seven days of the month with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline. It’s crafted to produce results that can be compared to the national level of consumer confidence, measured by the University of Michigan.

Almost always, Lancaster County residents are more optimistic than Americans in general, a trend that held true in October. The national score retreated from 72.8 in September to 71.4 in October.

Taking a closer look at the views of local residents, which were compiled from 700 usable survey responses, Young observed that Lancaster County residents “listed a variety of reasons beyond COVID for dimming attitudes.”

And that dampened “views on the timing for making major household purchases. Sixty-three percent of Lancaster County respondents said now is a bad time, with widespread shortages of consumer goods and rising prices as reasons,” Young said.

“It may be best to just hold off until things cool down,” said one respondent. (The survey does not ask respondents to provide their names.) “Focus on the essentials for now,” another advised. “I will only buy things if I absolutely need them,” said a third survey-taker. Added another, “We will have more of a selection later on.”

But others offered a contrarian view. “I think inflation will continue. Take the gamble and buy right now,” one said. Said another, “It’s always a good time to keep the economy going.”