Consumer confidence in Lancaster County rebounded slightly in July after two consecutive months of decline, a new survey finds.

The monthly Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 87.2 from June’s 86.5, as local residents were more bullish about their future expectations for the economy and their own household finances.

“This optimism coincided with the lowest reported level of concern over the threat COVID-19 posed for personal finances,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Troubling recent news about fresh COVID-19 outbreaks caused by the highly contagious Delta variant came after the survey period ended.

While feeling upbeat about the future, local residents indicated their current household finances were weaker, citing concerns about inflation and limited inventory of large home goods, the survey shows.

Nationally, though, survey respondents felt darker about both the present and the future. That pulled the national score down to 80.8 in July from 86.4 in June, according to the University of Michigan, which conducts the national survey.

Since the local index was created in April 2020 to monitor consumer confidence here during the pandemic, the local score has surpassed the national figure every month but one.

Consumer confidence is important to measure because it’s among the few forward-looking economic indicators, signaling how willing consumers will be to spend in the future. That’s significant since consumer spending is the biggest generator of economic activity by far.

The local survey is conducted by the center during the first seven days of the month with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline. It’s crafted to produce results that can be compared to the University of Michigan survey.

Perhaps the most troubling parts of the local and national surveys are the findings about households’ current financial conditions, Young indicated. The collective scores on that group of survey questions plunged more than 6 points in both the local and national surveys.

“To date, the transition out of a pandemic economy has been largely fueled by consumer spending. But the transition has been bumpy, and consumer concerns over rising prices and income disparities are gaining traction,” Young said in a statement.

“A key question is whether these concerns take on greater significance and act as a brake on the pace of the economy’s recovery in the second half of this year,” she added.

Rising prices and shrinking selection were key factors in the increased pessimism locally on current household finances.

For instance, when survey takers were asked whether now was a good time to make a major household purchase, one responded, “People should hold back until prices return to a sustainable level.” Another

said, “Options are very limited. So many things are back-ordered.” Respondents participate anonymously.

Yet, the respondents’ longer-term view was brighter. “Things are slowly getting back to somewhat normal,” said one respondent. “As the pandemic eases,” said another, “business will pick up due to consumers’ desire to spend again.”