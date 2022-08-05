Inflation and recession are on Lancaster County consumers’ minds as they worry that prices will keep rising, according to July's consumer sentiment survey.

Consumers said, however, they feel slightly more optimistic about their economic future, according to the survey conducted the first week in July by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis.

The county’s consumer sentiment measure rose 2.2 points to 62.1, the third lowest point of the survey, which started in April 2020. It remains higher than the national sentiment of 51.1. National sentiment, measured by the University of Michigan, inched up slightly over June but is lingering around all-time lows.

Local expectations for the future diverged from national attitudes.

“Rooted in local confidence, Lancaster’s short-term expectations ticked up slightly, and greater confidence in recovery over the medium term surfaced, rising 8% this month,” the Center for Regional Analysis said in its report. “While this month's polling shows local confidence and less apprehension towards the risk of a recession or economic slowdown, there is uncertainty about what this means for consumer spending in the upcoming months.”

Consumer confidence is considered a leading economic indicator. Economic indicators like unemployment and retail spending can lag a month, but the monthly consumer confidence survey gives more of a real-time glimpse into how people view their economic circumstances. That’s important because consumer spending is the largest driver of economic activity.

The poll asks respondents about current finances, which conveys their view of spending now compared to a year ago, and future expectations for personal finances and the economy in general.

Locally, the poll responses show deteriorating financial conditions and anticipate a continued rise in inflation. The worry over ongoing inflation resulted in a view by some that it is better to buy now to avoid future price increases. This had the counter-intuitive result of holding the local measure of current conditions steady, the Center for Regional Analysis said in its report.

“Prices (are) too high but buy now before prices go up further,” said a 68-year-old man from the Lititz area, who also said he expected a recession. The survey does not collect respondent’s names.

Last month, the Center for Regional Analysis pointed out that Lancaster County’s older households seem the most concerned about rising prices.

A 32-year-old man from Lancaster had a mixed outlook for the next 12 months locally.

“Wages and employment levels will flatten and costs will increase,” he responded to the survey.

Lancaster County’s mood is still better than the nation’s.

A 52-year-old man from Terre Hill said he thought there would be a mix of good times and bad times in the next 12 months.

“Manufacturing businesses are strong, but there is a shortage of qualified skilled workers,” he responded to the survey.

He said he expected the economy to be good in the next five years.

“Lancaster County has always had a resilient mix of businesses,” he responded.

A 29-year-old from Lancaster said he was optimistic about the next five years.

“Lancaster has a good geographic position for renewable energy, and its position between Baltimore and New York may help with the local economy,” the Lancaster man said.