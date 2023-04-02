After a 15-month high score of 76.8 in January, Lancaster County’s consumer sentiment

index score plummeted to near-2008 recession levels with a March score of 66.1.

The dive was deeper than the national Survey of Consumers, which is conducted by the University of Michigan, which saw a modest 1.5-point dip over the same period to a preliminary

March index score of 63.4.

These indices are a measure used to gauge residents’ confidence in the economy. Consumer confidence is considered a leading economic indicator. Economic indicators like unemployment and retail spending can lag a month but the monthly consumer confidence survey gives more of a real-time glimpse into how people view their economic circumstances. That’s important because consumer spending is the largest driver of economic activity.

The future expectations score for the local economy slid 17 points from January to March compared to a 0.8-point drop in current conditions, according to the survey conducted the first week in March by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis.

The survey was conducted prior to news of bank failures on March 10.

Yet, Lancaster County residents’ future expectations for the national economy rose by 6.4 points. This marks only the second time in the survey's three-year history in which local respondents held lower future expectations for the Lancaster County economy than they did for that of the United States, the EDC said in its report.

Inflation remains the No. 1 concern for Lancaster County respondents, as February’s inflation reading of 6% remained well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target.

Respondents specifically noted rises in food costs – which increased nationally by 9.5% from February 2022 to February 2023 – as financially challenging. Moreover, many Lancaster County residents have seen prices rise significantly faster than wages, the EDC said.

From January 2022 to January 2023, the average hourly wage in Lancaster County rose 2%, while inflation rose three times as quickly (6.4%) over the same period.

Despite the slow pace of wage growth, Lancaster County's low unemployment rate has yielded a favorable labor market for job seekers, which may largely account for the uptick in consumer spending that's been underway since the beginning of the year, the EDC said.

Yet, the recent – and significant – drop in local consumer sentiment suggests that underlying economic unease among County residents persists, the EDC said.