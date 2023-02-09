Spurred by a 2.5% unemployment rate, Lancaster County consumers’ optimism hit a 15-month high in January.

The county’s consumer sentiment index hit 76.8, a substantial uptick of 7.4 points from November, according to the survey conducted the first week in January by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis.

This mirrors a similar increase at the national level. The University of Michigan captured a 7.8-point rise in U.S. consumer sentiment over the same period, with January's index score of 64.6. Importantly, January’s national reading remains both in line with the 2008 recession average (64.2) and is still well below national historical levels, the EDC said.

Consumer confidence is considered a leading economic indicator. Economic indicators like unemployment and retail spending can lag a month but the monthly consumer confidence survey gives more of a real-time glimpse into how people view their economic circumstances. That’s important because consumer spending is the largest driver of economic activity.

A large rise in respondents’ views of their current economic conditions fueled the jump in the local index, the EDC said. Lancaster County residents who said their households were financially worse off than a year ago dropped from 49% to 37%, with many citing their ability to find a job in the current labor market as a cause for optimism.

Lancaster County’s unemployment rate of 2.5% in November and December underscores the tightness of the local labor market.

For example, a 45-year-old man from Denver responded to the survey saying he felt his financial situation was about the same as last year and he expected it to stay that way a year from now. The survey allows respondents to offer comments but does not require that they provide names.

He said he expected improvement in the next five years because “housing isn’t too bad and many people have jobs.”

A 37-year-old woman from a Lancaster city ZIP code said she was getting a new house, new car and a new job and felt she was better off now and expected to be next year.

The survey also revealed an 8% increase in the number of people who view now as a good time to make large household purchases (39%), with respondents citing the ease of finding work and concerns over future consumer goods price increases as drivers.

“If this is something needed the price will continue to rise. If it is not needed, wait for inflation to peak and start to decline,” responded a 36-year-old woman from Gap.

As it has been in previous reports, inflation remains top of mind for locals. A handful of responses mentioned inflation slowing, aligning with the national rate of inflation dropping to 6.5% annually in December from its height of 9.1% in June 2022.

“Still, a significant number of respondents underscored the negative impact inflated prices are having on their wallets,” the EDC noted. “Food and energy prices were specifically mentioned as problematic.”

Locally, electric rates from PPL, the county’s main provider, have increased almost 54% between December 2021 and December 2022, including a little more than 18% starting Dec. 1.

In December, the national prices rose by 10.4% for food and 7.3% for energy, the EDC said.

Consumer spending remained strong throughout 2022, despite high inflation and overall low consumer sentiment.

The EDC said national and local signals in late 2022 suggest spending is leveling, making both the consumer sentiment and spending levels key data points to track heading into early 2023.

The center began measuring consumer confidence in April 2020 in partnership with LNP Media Group. The poll is conducted the first two weeks of every other month and reflects only Lancaster County residents and is also supplemented by a survey from Schlesinger Group, a marketing research company based in New Jersey.

The local survey is modeled after University of Michigan’s monthly measure to allow for comparison to national results.