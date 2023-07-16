Lancaster County commutes are getting longer and more workers are headed out of the county

Ericka Miller, 32, of Lancaster Township, traded her 20-minute commute to a preschool for a 45-minute trek to Dauphin County to realize her dream job of being a kindergarten teacher.

Miller said she took the kindergarten teacher job in Harrisburg a year ago to make the most of her college degree.

“In pre-K you do use your certificate for teaching but the pay isn’t necessarily there,” Miller said. “My dream was to teach kindergarten and first grade.”

Miller is part of Lancaster County commuting trends that include longer commutes and more Lancaster County residents drive to jobs outside of the county. The U.S. Census Bureau reports 84,487 – or 34.7% – of workers who live in Lancaster County commuted to jobs outside of the county in 2020, up from 32.6% in 2010 and 23.9% in 2002.

That trend comes as Lancaster County commuters' drives to work have grown longer, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The average travel time for 2021 in Lancaster County was 23.3 minutes, up from 21.9 in 2010. Nationally, the average commute was 27 minutes. Lancaster County residents commuting to work less than 15 minutes has declined by four percentage points in the last 11 years.

In addition to traffic, local experts said factors influencing longer commutes to work may include a lack of public transportation, rising home prices and higher wages in neighboring counties.

Valerie Hatfield, assistant director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, said understanding workers’ commutes is important to employers who face a shortage of workers and want to attract and retain staff. For workers, she said, research shows long commutes are usually stressful and have negative effects on mental and physical health.

Porter Stevens, a former county planner who now commutes to Harrisburg said commuting trends can offer a clue to other needs such as people having to drive farther to find affordable housing or lack of public transit infrastructure.

Transportation is the second highest daily household cost behind housing, he noted.

Longer commutes, some in pursuit of better wages

Miller survives the morning drive to Harrisburg in her Honda CRX by listening to true crime podcasts. The trip home is another story, she said: traffic and accidents in Harrisburg can double her travel time. A long day of teaching leaves her tired, too, so she opens her windows and listens to music.

More than 12,000 Lancaster County residents commuted to work in Dauphin County, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Dauphin, where Miller now works, attracted the most Lancaster County workers, but York is not far behind, with nearly 11,000.

In 2010, 35% of 245,474 Lancaster County workers traveled less than 14 minutes to their jobs. By 2021, 30% of 273,386 workers had that short of a commute. Nearly 12% traveled 45 minutes or more in 2021, while a decade earlier just 10% made a long trek to work.

Hatfield said recent local research shows higher wages in Berks and York counties than in Lancaster County in key sectors, and that difference could be luring some workers further away from home.

For example, in 2022, in the health and education sector average weekly wages in Lancaster County were $1,245, which were lower than Berks County, at $1,387 and York County, at $1,389.

In 2022, the average weekly wages in the manufacturing sector were lower in Lancaster County at $1,282, than York County at $1,318 and Berks County, at $1,351.

In the professional and business services sector, average weekly wages in Lancaster County of $1,286 fell below Berks County, at $1,364, and York County, at $1,302. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, Lancaster County had the highest wages in this sector of the three counties.

More people working ou tside th e county

Over the last two decades the number of people who live and work in Lancaster County has fallen. The most recent census data from 2020 shows about 9,000 more people commute to jobs outside the county ( 84,487) than outside residents coming to work in Lancaster County (75,445).

Still, with 65.3% of its workers commuting within the county, Lancaster County retains more of its workforce of 243,343 than its similar sized neighbors. Berks County, for example, retains 55.3% of its 193,124 workers, while York County retains 51% of its 210,986.

The trend is toward more out-of-county commutes. In 2010, 67% of 232,998 Lancaster County workers worked within the county. In 2002, 76% of 222,460 Lancaster County residents worked in the county.

How we commute

One or two times a week, Stevens, 33, walks to Lancaster city’s Amtrak station where he boards a train to Harrisburg. Once there, he takes a Capital Area Transit bus and a short walk to his job as community planner at Michael Baker International.

He used to walk 20 minutes to his former job as a Lancaster County planner, but in April he left his position for the Harrisburg company.

There are days when he has to drive 45 minutes instead of taking the passive, less stressful two-hour trip.

He said the downside of taking public transit is that it is less flexible when he needs to pick up his child from day care or stop to get groceries.

Stevens said a limitation of the bus and train is that they aren’t as frequent, which means a missed connection throws his whole daily schedule to the wind. But, he understands more frequency would be more expensive for the agencies operating the systems.

He likes the two-hour commute, though it would be better if the hourly train came every half hour and half hour buses every 15 minutes.

“It takes longer but I find myself less tired,” Stevens said. “I feel very lucky I have options that I know a lot of places don't have.”

The number of Lancaster County workers taking public transit to work has remained steady for the last decade, according to the U.S. Census data. Those who took public transit remained around 1% between 2010 and 2021.

Overwhelmingly, Lancaster County commuters drive alone to work – about 71% of the Census estimate of workers 273,386 in 2021 – but that was fewer lone commuters than in 2010 when 79% of 245,474 drove in car, truck or van alone. About 11% of 273,386 carpooled in 2021, compared with 9% of 245,474 carpooling in 2010. The number of commuters who walked remained largely unchanged with 3.4% in 2021 and 3.6% in 2010.

Even as commutes got longer for some, there was an increase in people working from home. About 8% of 273,386Lancaster County workers are estimated to have worked from home in 2021, according to the ACS report released in December. That is an increase of three percentage points from 2010 when just 5% of 245,474 were estimated to work from home.