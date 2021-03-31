More than 300 local businesses in the hard hit hospitality industry are set to receive more financial relief from the county.

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners today is expected to approve grants to 316 restaurants, hotels and other hospitality businesses as part of the state’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.

The program, created this year by the legislature, made a total of $145 million available to Pennsylvania's 67 counties to support individual businesses in the hospitality industry, many of which have suffered some of the worst effects of the pandemic-driven economic slowdown.

Lancaster County’s share of the state program is $6,181,069; in February, the board of commissioners contracted with the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County to make recommendations on how to distribute those funds.

“There is a lot of hurt in this industry,” EDC’s Lyle Hosler said Tuesday. “Between April and December of 2019 versus 2020, these companies averaged about a 47% revenue decline.”

Eligible businesses are set to receive grants ranging from $5,000 to a maximum of $45,000. For example, the EDC recommended that Aura Espresso Room in Lancaster city receive $5,000 while it recommended $45,000 for Eden Resort Inn of Manheim Township.

Businesses can use the funds for a variety of expenses, from paying staff and rent to purchasing inventory or other supplies.

A total of 343 business applied for the grants, though some were deemed ineligible under the law that created the program. Commissioner Ray D’Agostino noted that by name alone many of those 27 businesses deemed ineligible would appear to meet the criteria for the program, but Hosler explained that most of those business’ tax code classifications did not align with eligible classifications under the act.

A full list of businesses recommended to received grants can be viewed on lancasteronline.com

Of the businesses receiving grants, Hosler said they are spread across 45 of the county’s 60 municipalities, with most being in or around the county’s tourism center, Lancaster city. He said 53% were owned by Caucasian males and 47% were owned by either women or minorities.

“We’re trying to do some good for an industry that has had a lot of pain, and it does become evident when you read the detail of these grants you can even see that pain in what the folks are writing in the application,” Hosler said.