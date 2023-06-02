Applications are open for Achieve grants to help about 85 people who dropped out of college or a certificate program to finish their degrees or certificates.

All prospective applicants should take the eligibility survey (available in English and Spanish) at lancasterchamber.com/achieve/. The survey will tell potential applicants if they meet the initial requirements or not, said Valerie Hatfield, assistant director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board. If they don’t qualify for the program, they still may be connected to other support that can help them complete their degree.

The new website, launched Friday, connects prospective applications to degree completion programs at Elizabethtown College, Millersville University and Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. Degrees range from accounting to live experience design and production, depending on the college. Participants do not have to complete the degree they started.

Achieve incorporates credit transfers, credit for prior learning and experience, military service, and credentials that help workers progress in a career, online and in classes with a relaxed schedule in which students don’t have to meet at the same time. Participants will receive case management, peer support, career guidance and employment services.

Participants can receive tuition assistance but must first exhaust other grant aid.

Participants also receive guidance, counseling and health services to address individual needs outside of the educational program. The grant also supports child care reimbursement while participating in educational activities, transportation reimbursement to and from the educational institution, on-campus food assistance or hand-off referral to community resources and referral to housing assistance services.

Achieve is funded by a state Department of Labor & Industry grant of $2,197,104. The project aims to enable Pennsylvania residents to complete an unfinished certificate or degree program in a high-demand, family-sustaining wage occupation while providing education, workforce and holistic wrap-around support. The money comes to Lancaster County through the state’s Near Completer program, funded by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. It began Thursday and runs until June 30, 2024.

To provide the program, the workforce board is partnering with Millersville University, Elizabethtown College, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Lancaster Chamber, Career Ready Lancaster! and PA CareerLink Lancaster County.

Lancaster Chamber is serving as the project manager while PA CareerLink Lancaster County will be offering co-enrollment in a workforce program.