Two Lancaster County construction industry professionals were named ABC Keystone’s 2022 Craft Professionals of the Year. They were honored at ABC Keystone’s Apprenticeship Graduation held on May 18 at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster.

Honored were: Edgar E. Espenshade Jr. of Elizabethtown for his carpentry at Wohlsen Construction Company, Lancaster, and Bryan Williams of Bird-in-Hand for electrical work at C Mechanical Services, East Lampeter Township.

Espenshade exhibits his ability to work at a high level with little to no supervision, ABC Keystone said in a news release. “He approaches his work assignments with skill, passion and expertise, and he easily and seamlessly transitions from tasks with no time wasted in between while incorporating a ‘can-do’ attitude to accomplish the task at hand,” according to the news release. Espenshade sets an example for fellow team members and subcontractors.

“Always willing to go the extra mile, whether it is on his current project or another Wohlsen project, Ed can be counted on for overtime and readily accepts after-hour calls to address emergency situations,” ABC said.” He never views any project as too big or too small to handle, equating all projects to the same level of experience and master craftsmanship.”

Williams has been an electrician with C Mechanical Services since 1998. For the past 24 years, he “has exhibited outstanding leadership and a strong desire to produce the highest quality work in the most efficient way possible and is one of C Mechanical Services’ most reliable superintendents,” according to the news release.

“He is commonly sent to the most difficult projects because of his ability to problem solve and devise solutions to complex installations without the need for assistance,” ABC Keystone said. ”Bryan is a strong and positive leader and provides training to apprentices as they advance through the company.”

Williams started his career as an apprentice, moving on to junior foreman and then to a foreman role in 2005. He became a project superintendent in 2010.