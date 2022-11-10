Managing rising costs and worries over where the economy is headed may be overtaking labor as the biggest challenge for Lancaster County businesses, a new report says.

The Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Nov. 3 Economic Intelligence Report notes that overall the county’s economy remains healthy despite signs that demand is softening as the Federal Reserve tries to combat inflation while not causing a deep recession.

The EDC’s bi-monthly Economic Intelligence Report draws on local, state and national data and in-depth interviews with Lancaster-based business leaders from key sectors.

Lancaster County businesses shared with the EDC that they are planning for how interest rate hikes will affect their capital and operating plans. To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates. The most recent hike, the sixth in a row since the pandemic, brought the total increase to 375 basis points. A basis point refers to changes in values or interest rates. One basis point equals 0.01%. The increase affects the federal funds rate, which is a benchmark for everything from business loans to credit card and mortgage rates. It is now between 3.75% and 4% after being 0% for more than a year during the pandemic.

“Some businesses are intentionally trying to get ahead of the interest rates by how they time their upcoming expenditures,” wrote EDC data analyst Rae Ann Miller. “This impact is particularly true for companies with weaker cash positions.”

The business environment in Lancaster County shares many of the same challenges identified in national reports.

The outlook grows a little dimmer, the EDC said, as the rapid rise in interest rates is also signaling concern for future orders. Key sectors in Lancaster County, such as construction, are seeing less demand, particularly in residential markets.

“This softening is being interpreted as a potential early warning for where the economy is headed in the coming year,” the EDC report said.

Recent national and regional surveys of small businesses reveal they are uneasy about where the economy is headed. The Federal Reserve’s recent Beige Book, which summarizes business conditions and attitudes, reported expectations of growth over the next six months fell in the Third District (which includes Lancaster County).

Nonmanufacturing sectors anticipate weak, but positive growth, while the manufacturing sector expects growth to be negative.

“On balance, expectations for economic growth over the next six months increased for nonmanufacturing firms,” said the Philadelphia Fed in its October report. ”Among manufacturers, expectations improved but remained negative. Expectations for all firms remained well below their nonrecessionary historical averages. On average, sentiment appeared more positive in the Greater Philadelphia region compared with the outlying areas of the Third District.”

In the manufacturing survey (which includes Lancaster), 37% of firms said they expect to increase total capital spending while 24% said they would decrease total spending. The share of firms expecting decreases in activity over the next six months (37%) exceeded the share expecting increases (22%); roughly one-third of the firms expect no change.

The National Federation of Independent Business September survey found significantly more businesses expect business conditions to worsen (rather than improve) over the next six months.

Looking ahead

The U.S. economy is expected to end the year on a positive note, pushing anticipation of a slowdown to next year. Key components of the U.S. economy, including exports and consumer demand, show some weakening but are anticipated to remain positive in the last quarter of this year, the EDC said.

Solid demand in 2022 has led to more jobs and higher employment. Meanwhile, the county’s aging demographics have constrained the labor supply, resulting in fewer available workers. High employment mixed with a labor supply that is settling in at 2021 levels has resulted in a low unemployment rate of 3.8% and a continually tight labor market.

The EDC said trends suggest the county’s labor force may settle at 284,900, roughly 3,500 people lower than pre-pandemic. Expect labor markets to remain tight given the labor supply, especially as businesses try to hire for the coming holiday season, the EDC said.

Despite inflation, consumers continue to spend. While sentiment levels that gauge the perception of the economy are still low, consumers are becoming gradually more optimistic about local conditions, the EDC said.

“Lancaster’s confidence in the local economy remains higher than national confidence levels,” Miller wrote.